  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Golden State Valkyries
  • "Best thing about this team": WNBA MIP Veronica Burton melts over teammates' loving reactions to her major award win

"Best thing about this team": WNBA MIP Veronica Burton melts over teammates' loving reactions to her major award win

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 16:01 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
"Best thing about this team": WNBA MIP Veronica Burton melts over teammates' loving reactions to her major award win. (Image Source: Getty)

Golden State Valkyries star Veronica Burton spoke highly of her teammates after winning the Most Improved Player award. Speaking to reporters ahead of Game 2 against the Minnesota Lynx, Burton reflected on how her teammates reacted to the biggest WNBA achievement of her career to date.

Ad
"Everyone's so sweet," Burton told reporters. "The best thing about this team is just how much we love each other (and) how encouraging we are," Burton said. "The support I have from (my teammates) means more than anything, so I was really grateful and they were uplifting."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase played a pivotal role in Burton’s success, trusting the point guard and giving her the freedom to play her game. Nakase praised Burton and highlighted how the star guard nearly hit rock bottom before finding redemption through hard work.

"I’m super proud of Vee (Burton)," Nakase told reporters. "That’s a huge accomplishment. To go from being waived last year to starting and now leading a team into the playoffs, I mean, that’s huge. Again, credit to her and her teammates. Vee took a leap of faith with me, being completely uncomfortable with the leadership I made her do in terms of the mentality I wanted her to do."
Ad
Ad

Speaking about Veronica Burton’s numbers with the Valkyries, she averaged 11.9 points on 38.4% shooting, including 34.5% from three-point range. She started all 44 games and contributed 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Onus on Veronica Burton to save Valkyries' season

The Golden State Valkyries suffered a tough 101-72 blowout loss to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of their first-round series. Now just one defeat away from elimination, the pressure will be on star Veronica Burton to keep their season alive.

The Valkyries will host the Lynx in Game 2 on Wednesday in a do-or-die matchup. The game will be played at the SAP Center in San Jose, rather than the Chase Center, where the team held all of its regular-season home games.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications