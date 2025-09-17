"Best thing about this team": WNBA MIP Veronica Burton melts over teammates' loving reactions to her major award win

Golden State Valkyries star Veronica Burton spoke highly of her teammates after winning the Most Improved Player award. Speaking to reporters ahead of Game 2 against the Minnesota Lynx, Burton reflected on how her teammates reacted to the biggest WNBA achievement of her career to date.&quot;Everyone's so sweet,&quot; Burton told reporters. &quot;The best thing about this team is just how much we love each other (and) how encouraging we are,&quot; Burton said. &quot;The support I have from (my teammates) means more than anything, so I was really grateful and they were uplifting.&quot;Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase played a pivotal role in Burton’s success, trusting the point guard and giving her the freedom to play her game. Nakase praised Burton and highlighted how the star guard nearly hit rock bottom before finding redemption through hard work.&quot;I’m super proud of Vee (Burton),&quot; Nakase told reporters. &quot;That’s a huge accomplishment. To go from being waived last year to starting and now leading a team into the playoffs, I mean, that’s huge. Again, credit to her and her teammates. Vee took a leap of faith with me, being completely uncomfortable with the leadership I made her do in terms of the mentality I wanted her to do.&quot;Speaking about Veronica Burton’s numbers with the Valkyries, she averaged 11.9 points on 38.4% shooting, including 34.5% from three-point range. She started all 44 games and contributed 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.Onus on Veronica Burton to save Valkyries' seasonThe Golden State Valkyries suffered a tough 101-72 blowout loss to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of their first-round series. Now just one defeat away from elimination, the pressure will be on star Veronica Burton to keep their season alive.The Valkyries will host the Lynx in Game 2 on Wednesday in a do-or-die matchup. The game will be played at the SAP Center in San Jose, rather than the Chase Center, where the team held all of its regular-season home games.