"Best young frontcourt" - New Sparks star Kelsey Plum raves about dynamic duo of Rickea Jackson and DPOY hopeful 

The LA Sparks will be entering the 2025 WNBA season with increased expectations following the addition of Kelsey Pum. The two-time WNBA champion adds a veteran presence to the youth-laden Sparks, which has been building around its frontcourt stars Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink.

Ad

In an interview by The Athletic, Plum lauded Jackson and Brink, regarding them as the best young frontcourt duo in the WNBA. Plum also emphasized that Brink could be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate next year, once she fully recovers from the ACL tear she sustained in her rookie season.

“[The Sparks have] the best young frontcourt in the league, and it’s not even close,” Plum said. "I think Cam is a Defensive Player of the Year waiting to brew.”

Ad

Trending

The 30-year-old has been leading the team already, months before the season starts, according to Brink. The No. 2 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft commended Plum for being a great leader to the team ahead of what could be the Sparks’ breakthrough season.

“She’s a great leader and is already a great teammate to me,” Brink said via The Athletic about Plum, before commending the star power the team now possessed.

Ad

“It means a lot to be around that star power in L.A., and we’re building,” she added.

Plum will be entering her eighth season in the WNBA, following a seven-year experience with the Las Vegas Aces, where she played a crucial role in bringing the team back-to-back titles from 2022 to 2023.

Last year, Plum averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, but the Aces fell off in the playoffs.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Sparks finished last year with the worst record in the league with just eight wins in 40 games. They were led by Dearica Hamby, who put up 17.3 ppg, and Jackson, who averaged 13.4 ppg and 3.9 rpg in just her rookie season.

Kelsey Plum lauds LA’s amenities in move to Sparks

Kelsey Plum hailed LA’s amenities as providing a great experience for its players following her move to the Sparks. Per Moreau Sports Media, Plum said that the team could provide her with a first-class experience, unlike any team she had played before.

Ad

"They have not just met but exceeding my expectations. I've been treated better than I ever been as a WNBA player. It's been first class. This league is going to continue to grow...I know that this franchise is extremely valuing how to support players in anyway that they can..I'm excited to be apart of the new wave and we'll be able to show players LA is the place you want to play," Plum said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Plum was brought to the Sparks in a three-team deal that included the Aces and the Seattle Storm. Aside from Plum, LA got the No. 9 pick this year, and a second-round pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback