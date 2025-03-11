"Bet she has a 1-inch vert": WNBA fans in stitches after Angel Reese's poor shooting despite Rose BC's win

WNBA fans roasted Angel Reese's poor shooting when the Rose BC star took the floor against Vinyl during Unrivaled action on Monday. Reese went 5-13 from the field and had no three-point attempts to finish with 10 points and 13 rebounds. The double-double didn't see praise, but the ribbing was distinct on social media, with fans mocking the young forward.

A clip of Reese struggling to shoot layups and midrange jumpers did the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and generated replies from fans.

One of the fans tweeted:

"I swear she has a 1 inch vert 💀"

Another fan added:

"Apparently she was shooting 3s in practice but still can’t make layups right under the rim"

The mockery didn't stop with another fan saying:

"THIS PERSON GETS PAID TO PLAY BASKETBALL"

The Caitlin Clark comparison wasn't far off:

"Nothing… Caitlin Clark is wayyyyyy better 🔥🔥"

One fan focused on her top-notch rebounding skills:

"But those rebounds. Gotta give her rebounds"

On the game front, Angel Reese's Rose BC defeated Vinyl BC 74-46. Veteran guard Chelsea Gray led the side with 33 points while Brittney Sykes had 18 points. The win sees Rose BC take second place in the Unrivaled standings with an 8-6 record.

Angel Reese gets injured during Unrivaled skirmish

Angel Reese exited the game in the third quarter after suffering a wrist injury. A video of the forward clutching her wrist and walking into the locker room with a tower over her head did the rounds on social media.

After the game, Reese's head coach Nola Henry was asked whether there was any update on the Chicago Sky star.

"No update on Angel, but hopefully, we'll have one soon. Sending her our best wishes," she said.

Only time will tell if Angel Reese's injury is serious. With the forward coming off an off-season surgery, the Sky will hope that their star will not miss out on the start of the 2025 season.

