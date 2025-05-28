"Better than Caitlin Clark" - Fans react as Paige Bueckers finally breaks through in first WNBA win 

Paige Bueckers had her WNBA breakout game on Tuesday as she returned to Connecticut as a pro for the first time against the Sun. The former UConn star dropped an uber-efficient 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals on 8 of 10 shots in 35 minutes. Bueckers and Wings won 109-87, entering the win column for the first time this season, also marking the No. 1 pick's debut WNBA triumph.

Bueckers struggled heavily in her first four games, averaging 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting a measly 34.0%, including 33.0% from 3. However, she had it going early in Wednesday's clash, with seven points in the first quarter alone. Bueckers looked comfortable getting to her spots, especially in the midrange area, where she's made her mark throughout her college career.

Wings and Bueckers' fans were super excited after her explosive performance. One fan boldly claimed she's better than Caitlin Clark.

Another taunted Angel Reese in Bueckers' favor:

Another said:

One fan added:

One fan said:

Wings star Paige Bueckers on her first WNBA win

Paige Bueckers and the Wings won their first game of the 2025 WNBA season behind excellent teamwork. They recorded 26 assists on 37 shots, which spoke highly of their budding chemistry as Bueckers finds her footing in the pros. While reflecting on the phenomenal win, the No. 1 pick pointed out these aspects, saying:

"Just taking what the defense was giving me. My teammates did a great job of setting screens, getting me open, creating rhythm and flow and letting me get to my spots... When we share the ball like that, change sides of the floor, puts pressure on the defense and it creates a lot more open looks for us."

Bueckers added she would remember the 26 assists the most when looking back on her first WNBA win. With the ball moving around, the Wings looked like one of the most lethal offensive teams in the league. Bueckers' shotmaking also made it look easier than it was.

