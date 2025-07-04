"Better than Chelsea Gray": WNBA fans explode as Paige Bueckers' heroics continue in massive win over Mercury

Paige Bueckers led the Dallas Wings to a 98-89 win against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. The former UConn star finished the game with 23 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal. She combined with fellow rookies JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James to carry the team to an impressive victory.
Fans promptly reacted to Bueckers’ steady and efficient performance:
Paige Bueckers could not miss in the first quarter. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft ended the period with eight points behind 3-for-3 shooting and added two assists to her tally. Bueckers’ hot start pushed the Wings to a 32-20 lead that they would never relinquish.
Bueckers had a tough task entering the game. Without resident gunner Arike Ogunbowale, the rookie had to help carry the scoring load and run the offense. Instead of caving into pressure, she delivered when needed most.
While Bueckers played the hero, Chelsea Gray had a rough night for the Las Vegas Aces against the Indiana Fever. The six-time All-Star had her worst game in years, contributing two points, three rebounds, two assists and five turnovers in the Aces’ 81-54 loss.
Fans could not help but contrast both star point guards’ performance on Thursday.
Paige Bueckers played well against Chelsea Gray in their first WNBA encounter
In mid-June, Chelsea Gray and the Las Vegas Aces hosted Paige Bueckers in the Dallas Wings in a highly anticipated WNBA Commissioner's Cup clash. Behind the rookie, the Wings refused to be fazed by their star-studded opponents and the crowd that packed the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Sin City.
Dallas carried a 70-64 lead entering the fourth quarter. Arike Ogunbowale's hot hand pushed the Wings to the front after trailing 24-18 in the opening period.
Egged by the home fans, the Aces overwhelmed the Wings in the fourth quarter 24-14 to rally for an 88-84 win. Paige Bueckers, in her first encounter against the "Point Gawd," delivered 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Chelsea Gray put up 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
The point guards will square off again in Dallas on July 13.