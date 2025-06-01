"Better have her at every game in the finals" - Fans react to Caitlin Clark being Pacers' good luck charm in run to NBA finals 

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were in attendance as the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. With this win, the Pacers have now booked their ticket to the NBA finals, marking their first finals appearance since they lost to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in 2000.

A Caitlin Clark fan account on X, Clark Report pointed out that the Pacers are 7-0 in the playoffs with her in attendance. The post quickly went viral, and fans flooded the comment section calling the Fever star Indiana’s good luck charm:

One fan said:

🙏🏽 Facts Don't Care About Feelings 🙏🏽 @FactBasedTruths They better have her at every game in the finals then

Another fan said:

Karan Sud @KaranSudSocial that’s the CC effect 💪

One fan commented:

✌🏾 Boycalila ✌🏾 @BOYCALILA I bet she practices with the Pacers in scrimmages

Fans were also quick to demand Clark’s presence in the NBA Finals:

One fan said:

ISHAN @ip23dragoon Please be in finals

Said another fan:

🇵🇭 Miggy 🇺🇸 @markluis2000 Tell her to go to the finals.

One fan demanded:

Allan Patrick Alex @zigz4397 Then pay her to attendant the finals.

Caitlin Clark is off to a solid start this season, averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds through her first four games. Unfortunately, she was ruled out for two weeks with a quadriceps strain on Monday.

Clark has been spending her free time supporting both the Fever and the Pacers at their home games. The Pacers will now take on the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Caitlin Clark embraces Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend as the Indiana Pacers advance to the NBA Finals

Along with Caitlin Clark, Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend was also in attendance for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Haliburton had a solid game, finishing with 21 points, 13 assists and six rebounds as the Pacers claimed Game 6 (125-108).

Videos posted on social media show that Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, ran and jumped in Clark's arms while celebrating the Pacers' win. While heartwarming, the embrace sparked concern among fans, who worried that the physical exertion could aggravate Clark's injury.

The Fever star has now missed her team's last two games. Indiana has failed to compete in Clark's absence and has lost both games to the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun.

If she can recover within the given timeline, Clark could be back in the lineup vs. the Atlanta Dream on June 10. That leaves her just enough time to catch two NBA finals games before rejoining the Fever.

