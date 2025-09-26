"Big Cheryl unplugged the main switch": WNBA fans in splits as Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman announce StudBudz hiatus amid playoffs 

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman have been giving fans a closer look at their lives in the WNBA through their StudBudz channel. For now, those live streams are being put on pause, with the two choosing to focus completely on helping the Minnesota Lynx in the middle of the playoffs.On the Instagram account of their channel, they shared a story with fans to announce the break.“studbudz are very locked in for playoffs!!! we will be returning to stream upon further notice!! until then GO LYNX,” @studbudz wrote.Not long after the announcement, fans erupted with hilarious reactions. Many joked that Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve might have played a role in shutting things down, especially after Minnesota’s first loss of the postseason in Game 2 of the semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday.“Big Cheryl unplugged the main switch,” @remysays_ said.Remy @remysays_LINKBig Cheryl unplugged the main switch“she smashed that computer with a hammer after last game im crying,” @oh_ess_eff wrote.“Cheryl said it’s time to lock in fr,” @crab_rangoonss wrote.“After those 7 turnovers by court and that unnecessary turnover by T. I will confiscate their phones if in Cheryl. Passing drills until they get it right,” @NinjaHuman2 said.“She needs to unplug all the internet at those apartments!,” @meandmylawsuit said.“she sent somebody during the 4th quarter to break that equipment,” @rustedphones wrote.The decision to pause their streaming comes days after the Lynx’s tough loss to the Mercury. Courtney Williams put up 20 points, making her the team’s third-highest scorer, but her struggles were clear, as she went 9-for-19 and turned the ball over seven times.Natisha Hiedeman, meanwhile, had an even rougher night. She finished without a point for the first time since July 6. With both guards struggling to find their rhythm, the Lynx lost 89-83 in overtime, leaving the series tied at one game apiece.Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman reveal the origins of StudBudzCourtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman launched their StudBudz streaming channel on Twitch in June. During an interview with Boardroom, the duo looked back on their decision to begin this venture.“We were really just in the locker room talking about doing some fun because we best friends and together every day,” Hiedeman said. “Then we just started at the crib in Minnesota. We had like 50 people on there, and then all of a sudden just took over.”Courtney Williams talked about how the streams kept gaining traction, eventually becoming a household name after the WNBA All-Star break. That weekend became a turning point, opening the door to new business opportunities as well.“I ain’t gonna lie, we was getting some motion because all the blogs and all the different like basketball blogs was posting us,” Courtney Williams said. “But I think after All-Star, it became more mainstream. Doordash started reaching out. It was all these different companies while we was actually in Indiana and was like, “y’all going crazy, we want a part of that.” It was love.”Fans of the channel would’ve enjoyed some behind-the-scenes content during the playoffs. But Lynx supporters would rather choose Williams and Hiedeman to stay locked in, chase the championship and save the streaming for after the season.