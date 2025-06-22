"Bitch I'm butt naked in front of randoms": Courtney Williams goes off on Chicago Sky's ill-treatment of players and Rec Center practices

Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams announced she would never return to the Chicago Sky. During Saturday's recording of her Twitch stream, Studbudz with teammate Natisha Hiedeman, Williams, who played for the Sky in 2023, ripped the organization's treatment of its players, exposing their lack of spending.

Williams revealed the team practiced at the Sachs Recreation Center, which was accessible to the local public. She described that the players had to share the same locker room as everyone else and walk through "regular" people to their space. Not just that, the players were "butt naked" when they had to use the showers.

"All our lockers was among the lockers in the back," Williams said. "But literally, mind you, you know how butt naked we be in their probably ... Bitch I'm butt naked in front of randoms just walking (by) because our lockers is right here.

"So to even get to the showers you gotta walk by random people because they could be at their lockers. I mean, we're all girls ... That's what was going on."

Courtney Williams left the team in 2024 and joined the Lynx. The same year, the Sky announced they would build a new $38 million state-of-the-art facility for the 2026 season with 40,000 square feet of space.

Courtney Williams calls out Chicago Sky's 'cheap' day-room policies

Courtney Williams didn't hold back on the Chicago Sky's "cheap" policies on her Twitch stream. After revealing their practice facility woes, Williams called out the Sky for not booking hotels overnight for the players who were traveling to the home arena in Chicago for games from Northbrook.

The distance is roughly 28 miles and a 30+ minute drive. However, the Sky only made day bookings. The players had to drive back to Northbrook instead of getting rest.

"They gave you day rooms, so you couldn't even stay the night," Williams said.

The Sky had shootarounds at the Wintrust Arena until 2022 before they moved it to the Sachs Recreation Center so players could travel easily. However, on game days, it was still an inconvenience.

"We'd have to drive like 45 minutes every time we got a game. And then the bitches ain't even give us a room after the game."

Williams felt the players should have had the option to stay overnight, especially after late games scheduled post 7:00 p.m. so that they could focus on recovery or even take time out to explore Chicago, for which she would have to spend her own money to book a hotel.

Courtney Williams hailed the Lynx for treating their players much better than the Sky. She also sympathized with Courtney Vandersloot, who left New York last offseason and returned to Chicago in search of more playing time.

After her rant, someone in the chat mentioned that the Sky book hotels for players, which Williams acknowledged.

