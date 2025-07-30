"Black gf effect" - Arike Ogunbowale reacts to Marina Mabrey's stunning jacket look

When she isn't helping lead the charge for the Dallas Wings, Arike Ogunbowale has been known to have some fun on social media. The four-time All-Star was recently seen poking fun at one of the biggest dating rumors in the WNBA.Over the past few months, there has been endless speculation that Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey is romantically involved with teammate Saniya Rivers. Neither has confirmed that they are together, though it's evident they have a good relationship.Earlier this week, Mabrey posted a photo of her arriving at a game donning a lavish jacket look. Arike Ogunbowale was seen in the comments section adding more speculation to her dating life.&quot;u look cuteee,&quot; Ogunbowale wrote. &quot;Black gf effect&quot; &quot;Idk nothing yall lmao I'm playing the guessing game too.&quot; Ogunbowale has been the featured talent on the Wings for years now, but finds herself adapting to a new situation in 2025. With the addition of Piage Bueckers, there is a new touted prospect who also commands touches and shots. Seeing that she's a dynamic all-around guard, Ogunbowale has had to adjust to the ball being in her hands less.Though her production has dipped somewhat, Ogunbowale is still a key contributor for the Wings. This season, she is averaging 16.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals.Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers come up big against the New York Liberty Following a sluggish start to the season, Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings have started to find their stride as of late. In their latest matchup, the veteran showed how well she can thrive alongside the franchise's newest young talent.On Monday night, the Wings picked up a huge double-digit win over the reigning champion New York Liberty. This victory would not have been possible if not for Dallas' newly formed duo.Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Buckers had strong outings against the Liberty, each posting 20 points. Along with their scoring, the pair also combined for 18 assists on the night, with 14 of them coming from Ogunbowale. Of the Wings' 92 points, the duo scored or assisted on 72 of them.Currently five-and-a-half games out of a playoff spot, the postseason might not be in the cards for Dallas. Nonetheless, the franchise should feel good about its trajectory moving forward. If Ogunbowale and Bueckers can continue to co-exist like this, the Wings might be able to quickly climb the ranks in 2026 and beyond.