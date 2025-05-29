"Blatantly lying about Indiana fans" - Outkick founder Clay Travis continues his mockery of Angel Reese over WNBA's major announcement

The WNBA released the findings of its investigation into alleged racist remarks directed at Angel Reese during the Chicago Sky's season opener against the Indiana Fever. The league didn't find any substantial evidence to back claims of racism from Fever fans, which prompted Outkick founder Clay Travis to call out Reese and other media outlets.

Ad

Travis first shared the WNBA's official statement about the investigation, wherein the league couldn't confirm claims regarding racist fan behavior at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Sky. They spoke with fans, the teams, arena staff, and even reviewed audio and video of the game.

The Outkick founder then re-shared Reese's comments after the WNBA announced that they were investigating alleged racist remarks made toward Sky players, mainly last year's Rookie of the Year runner-up.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese was happy to receive plenty of support after what happened, though she said that it was "hard to hear" during the game. It was the same sentiment made by Caitlin Clark, who told reporters that the Fever players couldn't hear any remarks because of how loud the arena was.

Clay Travis then called out ESPN for making the wrong assumptions about what really happened during that game. Chiney Ogwumike has already apologized for saying that she had "first-hand" information about the allegations.

Ad

However, they barely talked about the results of the investigation and seemingly moved on after all the drama that was stirred following Clark's foul on Reese. Travis also pointed out how the network called the Chicago Sky an icon after making history on Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clay Travis was not done, mocking Angel Reese by comparing him to Jussie Smollett. The actor made headlines back in 2019 when he staged a hate crime and was found guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct for making four false police reports.

Travis also wanted journalists to ask Reese and the rest of the Chicago Sky coaches and players about the WNBA's investigation findings.

Indiana senator wants Angel Reese to apologize following WNBA investigation results

Indiana senator wants Angel Reese to apologize following WNBA investigation results. (Photo: IMAGN)

From a foul to racism claims to Robert Griffin III beefing with Ryan Clark, the situation surrounding Angel Reese has gotten out of hand. It has been a media circus that has somehow overshadowed the start of the WNBA season.

Ad

Reese and the Sky will visit Indianapolis two more times this season, so the crowd will likely be hostile. Indiana senator Jim Banks even called for the Sky forward to apologize now that the WNBA didn't find anything substantial about the alleged racist remarks.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More