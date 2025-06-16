"Body tea, face pretty": Angel Reese adores DiJonai Carrington's latest pictures with heartfelt comment

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington had a sweet interaction on Instagram on Sunday. Reese left a four-word comment on Carrington’s latest IG post, where she rocked the Wings uniform.

Ad

Reese pointed out Carrington’s body and face in her comment as Carrington showed her laser-focused look on the court.

Ad

Trending

“body tea, face pretty,” the Sky forward wrote.

Reese's IG comment

After starting this season with bleached hair, Carrington has since changed her look by dying her hair pink, which was in full display in her IG post. Carrington, though, has been yearning for wins this season, as the Wings are 1-11 this season, losing seven straight.

Ad

Carrington, who was last season’s Most Improved Player, is averaging 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, playing as a veteran in a youth-laden team bannered by 2025 draft’s top pick Paige Bueckers.

Meanwhile, Reese’s Sky have also been struggling to start the season. Chicago has only won thrice in 10 matchups, two of which came against the Wings.

Angel Reese is averaging a double-double of 10.3 points and 11.8 rebounds. However, she continues her shooting slump this year, shooting 36.3 percent, while turning the ball over 3.8 times.

Ad

Angel Reese, Carrington express dismay on criticism about WNBA players’ fashion choices

Angel Reese and DiJonai Carrington have taken pride in their fashion sense throughout the last two seasons. But fans remain critical of how players dress in the WNBA, which Reese and Carrington aren't fond of.

In an episode of Unapologetically Angel last May, Reese and Carrington went off on critics, expressing dismay at how they were judged by fans for their fashion choices.

Ad

"I hate when people talk about that, like, 'Why do you have blonde hair? I got black eyebrows. I got black arm hair, black leg hair … and I don't care. I'm still a natural blonde," Carrington said.

"I hate when people say that, 'Oh she’s too worried about her makeup and her hair and her lashes and her nails and her outfits,'" Reese said. "They complain and say that WNBA players are too manly, not feminine enough. We don't dress cute enough. They don't want to watch a bunch of little boys running around the court. Now, we're too much."

Despite criticism, the two are expected to continue carrying their fashion looks in the thriving league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More