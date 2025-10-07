"Boxing isn’t aggressive enough for the WNBA" - Fans stunned as NY Liberty's $400,000 guard reveals surprising offseason side hustle

After a long and grueling 2025 WNBA season, Natasha Cloud isn’t spending her offseason relaxing. Instead, the NY Liberty guard announced that she plans to train in boxing.

Ad

“Imma start boxing this off season🥊” Cloud wrote on X (formerly called Twitter).

Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4 Imma start boxing this off season🥊

Ad

Trending

Cloud's post quickly went viral, drawing plenty of reactions from fans. Many praised her for using the offseason to push herself further and begin preparations for next year, while others joked about the WNBA’s current physical style of play.

“Boxing isn’t aggressive enough for the W. Need to do more mixed martial arts or rugby,” @jason_osb said.

Jason @jason_osb @T_Cloud4 Boxing isn’t aggressive enough for the W. Need to do more mixed martial arts or rugby.

Ad

“Amazing cardio, get the hands even quicker. Good choice!,” @StavrosForever said.

“You gonna need to do full MMA to play Mercury and Sun,” @drew_nunnally said.

“you already played a series against Alyssa Thomas, so you already have experience,” @doctorcorbomite wrote.

“Potential lockout got players doing anything man lock in @CathyEngelbert,” @DjStank1225 said.

Ad

Natasha Cloud, who was signed on a two-year, $400,000 contract in 2024, was the only player on the NY Liberty roster to appear in 41 regular-season games. She put up solid numbers throughout the year, averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Her production increased during the playoffs, logging 34.3 minutes per game in the opening round. Cloud averaged 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists, but despite her heroic efforts, the NY Liberty couldn’t get past the Phoenix Mercury.

Ad

NY Liberty front office makes shocking decision to fire Sandy Brondello

Under coach Sandy Brondello, the NY Liberty have enjoyed the most successful era in their history. Since she took over in 2022, the team has reached the postseason every year. In 2023, the Liberty posted the best record in the regular season and advanced to the Finals.

Brondello pushed the team even further the next year, leading them to their first championship in 2024 and becoming the first coach in franchise history to bring home a title.

Despite her past success, the Liberty’s front office made the surprising choice to sack Brondello. The move came shortly after the team was eliminated from the 2025 playoffs, falling 2-1 to the Mercury in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More