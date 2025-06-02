"Boy softer than the girls": Fans react as DiJonai Carrington seemingly smirks at coach Chris Koclanes' emphasis on togetherness

Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes is facing criticism after the team started its season losing six out of seven games. DiJonai Carrington and Co. also lost Saturday’s game against the Chicago Sky, 94-83, marking their second consecutive loss against them.
Speaking after the game, Koclanes was asked about his team’s close losses and what it would take for them to close that gap. He gave a candid answer suggesting that togetherness would yield the results they want. Koclanes’ answer might’ve caught DiJonai Carrington off guard, as she was seen smirking after listening to his answer.
The fans didn't miss Carrington's reaction as many flooded the comment section on X and gave their own thoughts on Koclanes' words.
Fans also continued to attack Koclanes and his fixation on 'togetherness' and 'friendship'.
Despite the Wings' poor start to the season, DiJonai Carrington has been solid, averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. However, her efficiency has left much to be desired as she is shooting just 37.8% (30.0% from 3).
"Kind of vibing out there": Chris Koclanes states his star duo was 'vibing' in Wings' loss to the Chicago Sky
Before Saturday's game, the Dallas Wings also lost Thursday's game against the Chicago Sky. The team approached the match looking to get their second win of the season, but it was the Sky who got away with their first.
Speaking after the game, Chris Koclanes only focused on the positives and stated that he was happy with Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers, who were seemingly 'vibing':
"Especially that starting guard group, I thought you saw them really just kind of vibing out there and feeling it out with each other. I thought the ball moved, lots of assists again tonight." [2:30]
Arike Ogunbowale scored 37 points in that game, but it wasn't enough to take down the Sky, despite their poor form. Paige Bueckers was also solid, chipping in with 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
Chris Koclanes has a decent amount of quality on his roster and should be doing better. Seven games in, the Dallas Wings are 1-6 and seem to be heading in the wrong direction.