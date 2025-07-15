"Braided Barbie is a beast" - Lisa Leslie, Gilbert Arenas' ex & more react to Angel Reese's stunning post after terrific night

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has been on a tear as of late, silencing her doubters from the start of the season. Reese shared a stunning post on Sunday, which garnered a lot of reactions from WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, Gilbert Arenas' ex-girlfriend Laura Govan and more basketball personalities.

In an Instagram post, Reese took shots at his critics following another fantastic night on Saturday. She finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the Sky took down the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, 87-81. It was a stunning upset, with Chicago improving to 7-13 for the season.

"Me Happy At Work>>>>," Reese wrote.

The post received plenty of reactions and comments from her fans and many basketball personalities. Lisa Leslie re-posted it and shared it on her Instagram stories, while others, such as Laura Govan, Rachel Banham, Kahleah Copper, Maddy Westbeld and the Chicago Sky commented.

Here are some of the best reactions.

"Braided Barbie is a beast," Leslie remarked.

"Well Damn 😍😍," Govan commented.

"We love a happy Reesey!!" Banham wrote.

"You cute you cute," Copper remarked.

"Pretty asf," Westbeld quipped.

"Cheeeeeeeeeeese," the Sky commented.

Lisa Leslie, Laura Govan and more react to Angel Reese's IG post. (Photos: @lisaleslie and @angelreese5 on IG)

Following her eighth double-double of the season and 15th overall on Saturday's win over the Minnesota Lynx, Angel Reese tied Breanna Stewart for fourth in total box score production in the WNBA at 32.4. They were just behind Napheesa Collier (38.1), A'ja Wilson (36.8) and Alyssa Thomas (34.3).

For those unaware, total box score production is the combined total of points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game. Caitlin Clark would have been fifth at 32.3, but she didn't qualify due to missing 10 games because of injuries.

Angel Reese drops another double-double against Minnesota

For the second time in three days, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky battled Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx. Reese had another double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, but the Sky fell short and lost to the best team in the WNBA, 91-78.

Kamilla Cardoso, who was fantastic in Saturday's win, was ineffective on Monday, finishing with just six points and six rebounds. Rachel Banham added 15 points, two rebounds and two assists, while Rebecca Allen scored 10 points off the bench.

Ariel Atkins, who had 27 points in the win over Minnesota, suffered an injury late in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

