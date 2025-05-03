Brazil National Team vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 2 | 2025 WNBA preseason

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified May 03, 2025 02:03 GMT
Brazil National Team vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score for preseason game on May 2. [photo: @basquetecbb/IG, @chicagosky/IG]
The Brazil women’s national basketball team took on the Chicago Sky on Friday for the WNBA team’s first preseason game in 2025. LSU opened its doors to an exhibition game that featured the homecoming of Angel Reese, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2023. Sky center Kamilla Cardoso also went up against a team she played for in past international tournaments.

The Sky came out with an impressive two-way performance to lead 30-17 after one quarter. Behind Cardoso, Reese and Kia Nurse, Chicago dominated the paint and limited the Brazilians to 7-for-18 shooting.

Reese and Co. were inefficient on offense in the second quarter but the Sky clamped down on defense. They limited Kamilla Cardoso's compatriots to 10 points behind 4-for-16 attempts to lead 52-27 at halftime.

Brazil National Team vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Brazil National Team player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Emanuely de Oliveria120
Manu Alves831
Licinara Rodrigues210
Catarina Ferreira511
Cerina Martins032
Aline Moura331
Iza Nicolletti001
Bella Nascimento310
Iza Varejao010
Victoria Marcelino0 0 0
Ayla McDowell0 0 0
Taissa Queiroz5 1 1
Chicago Sky player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kia Nurse1120
Angel Reese1061
Kamilla Cardoso662
Ariel Atkins221
Courtney Vandersloot215
Rebecca Allen520
Michaela Onyenwere520
Elizabeth Williams430
Moriah Jefferson202
Rachel Banham400
Morgan Bertsch----------
Tilly Boler----------
Jessika Carter-----------
Arella Guirantes----------
