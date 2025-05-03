Brazil National Team vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 2 | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Brazil women’s national basketball team took on the Chicago Sky on Friday for the WNBA team’s first preseason game in 2025. LSU opened its doors to an exhibition game that featured the homecoming of Angel Reese, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2023. Sky center Kamilla Cardoso also went up against a team she played for in past international tournaments.

The Sky came out with an impressive two-way performance to lead 30-17 after one quarter. Behind Cardoso, Reese and Kia Nurse, Chicago dominated the paint and limited the Brazilians to 7-for-18 shooting.

Reese and Co. were inefficient on offense in the second quarter but the Sky clamped down on defense. They limited Kamilla Cardoso's compatriots to 10 points behind 4-for-16 attempts to lead 52-27 at halftime.

Brazil National Team vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Brazil National Team player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Emanuely de Oliveria 1 2 0 Manu Alves 8 3 1 Licinara Rodrigues 2 1 0 Catarina Ferreira 5 1 1 Cerina Martins 0 3 2 Aline Moura 3 3 1 Iza Nicolletti 0 0 1 Bella Nascimento 3 1 0 Iza Varejao 0 1 0 Victoria Marcelino 0 0 0 Ayla McDowell 0 0 0 Taissa Queiroz 5 1 1

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kia Nurse 11 2 0 Angel Reese 10 6 1 Kamilla Cardoso 6 6 2 Ariel Atkins 2 2 1 Courtney Vandersloot 2 1 5 Rebecca Allen 5 2 0 Michaela Onyenwere 5 2 0 Elizabeth Williams 4 3 0 Moriah Jefferson 2 0 2 Rachel Banham 4 0 0 Morgan Bertsch - - - - - - - - - - Tilly Boler - - - - - - - - - - Jessika Carter - - - - - - - - -- - Arella Guirantes -- - - - - - - - -

