Breanna Stewart drops 3-word react after sealing fresh $208K contract to stay in New York

Breanna Stewart dropped her reaction after extending her stay at the NY Liberty ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. The six-time All-Star is arguably the most important player on the Liberty's roster.

Ad

Stewie was indispensable in the NY Liberty's championship run last season. Her stellar court performances earned her the right to a great extension deal.

On Saturday, Breanna Stewart reposted New York's post on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it with a three-word reaction.

"And we back 🗽"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The post announced Liberty's re-signing of Stewart and listed the six-time All-Star's accolades in the caption. It also contained a graphic featuring an image of Stewie holding the WNBA championship.

Madeline Kenney from the NY Post reported the news in an X (formerly Twitter) post. She stated that the reigning WNBA champions had tied their star forward to a one-year, $208,400 guaranteed deal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The new deal is a slight bump from Stewie's last season's deal and a significant upgrade from the star forward's first contract with the Liberty. Per Spotrac, Breanna Stewart had a one-year, $205,000 deal with the NY-based team in the 2024 season, while her first contract with the Liberty was a one-year, $175,000 deal for the 2023 season.

"Was our top priority": NY Liberty's GM reveals his honest thoughts on re-signing Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart arrived at the NY Liberty in 2023 as a free agent after two championships (2018, 2020) with the Seattle Storm. She quickly settled in as one of the most loved stars in NYC. After a spectacular championship run last season, there was no doubt that the Liberty would not let Stewart go anywhere else.

Ad

They had used the core designation on the six-time All-Star for the second consecutive year. In a conversation with the NY Post on Saturday, The WNBA champion's general manager, Jonathan Kolb, expressed his honest thoughts on Stewie's reacquisition.

"Bringing Stewie back to the Liberty was our top priority this offseason,” Kolb said. “Her impact on and off the court is immeasurable—she’s not only one of the best and most accomplished players in the world, but a leader whose relentless drive is foundational to the standard we continue to build upon in New York."

New York Liberty has retained most of its core players from last season's championship run. They will aim to defend its championship in the upcoming season and make a back-to-back championship run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback