Breanna Stewart drops 6-word reaction as she unwinds to electric March Madness action

After a hectic WNBA offseason, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart was back at home in the Big Apple on Sunday. Stewart shared the news on social media, showing off her relaxing setup at home while watching the 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament.

Ad

In a post on her Instagram stories, Stewart shared an image of herself relaxing in the comfort of her New York apartment. She was lying down on the couch and her feet were on pillows as she was watching the Maryland Terrapins take on the Colorado State Buffaloes.

"AND JUST LIKE THAT WE BACK," Stewart wrote with the Statue of Liberty emoji at the end.

Ad

Trending

Breanna Stewart is back at home in New York. (Photo: @breannastewart30)

After leading the New York Liberty to their first-ever WNBA championship, Breanna Stewart continued her busy year by preparing for the launch of Unrivaled. She co-founded the 3-on-3 league with Napheesa Collier, and its inaugural season started in January.

Ad

Stewart played for Mist BC, but they failed to make the single-elimination playoffs. She also suffered a first-round upset loss to Aaliyah Edwards in the in-season 1-on-1 tournament at Unrivaled.

Nevertheless, it was a successful first campaign for Unrivaled. The take on 3-on-3 was refreshing, though they encountered problems with injuries. The pace of the game certainly affected some players, but it also helped others stay in shape ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

Ad

Breanna Stewart undergoes procedure after Unrivaled

Breanna Stewart undergoes procedure after Unrivaled. (Photo: IMAGN)

While there's no concern from the New York Liberty regarding Breanna Stewart's contract negotiations, the Unrivaled co-founder made a huge announcement last week after Mist BC failed to make the playoffs. Stewart revealed on Instagram that he underwent a minor procedure on her right knee.

Ad

"Small thing to a giant 🏁 might or might not retire the leg sleeve but definitely getting rid of all that tape, iykyk. S/o to the gang getting me through unrivaled and Dr. Weber for getting me right🔪 See you in the W😉," Stewart wrote.

Ad

Based on her comments, Stewart is confident about returning to the court before the start of the 2025 WNBA Season on May 16. She has a big task at hand, which is helping the New York Liberty defend their championship.

The Las Vegas Aces regrouped by adding Jewell Loyd, while the Minnesota Lynx are likely contending for the title again. The Indiana Fever will be a wild card given the additions they made this offseason.

According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Stewart underwent a minor scope in her right meniscus. She's not expected to miss a lot of time and will likely get cleared before the start of training camp on April 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback