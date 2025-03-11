Breanna Stewart drops wholesome 3-word reaction after Mist BC's Unrivaled campaign ends

Unrivaled's regular season ended on Monday night, with co-founder Breanna Stewart's team, Mist BC, failing to make the single-elimination playoff tournament. Despite coming up short on their inaugural season, the team celebrated the success of the 3-on-3 league.

In a post on their official Instagram account, the Mist asked a simple question of what's next for the players. The account also shared a toast from the players following their final game of the season, which was a 92-58 loss to Lunar Owls BC on Monday.

"What's next for the Misties?" the account asked.

Breanna Stewart didn't answer the question, but she dropped a message in the comments section. Stewart played well for Mist BC, but they were not gelling as a team. They finished the inaugural season with a record of 5-9. They had the same record as Vinyl BC but conceded the top 4 finish due to head-to-head record.

"Love my misties," Stewart wrote.

Breanna Stewart commented on Mist BC's IG post. (Photo: @mistbc on IG)

The three-time WNBA champion averaged 19.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 14 games. She remained one of the best players, but Mist BC failed to put together a string of wins toward the end of the season.

One of the problems for Unrivaled was the number of injuries sustained by their players. It's not uncommon to have injuries, but the volume of it became worrisome and the league even had to bring replacement players.

The pace of play might have had an effect, but it was a refreshing take on basketball. But as usual, there were those who liked the format and others were very critical of it.

Nevertheless, it was a success for Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who founded the league back in 2023. There are already plans to hold games outside of Miami and across the United States for the 2026 Unrivaled season.

Breanna Stewart expected to remain with the New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart expected to remain with the New York Liberty. (Photo: IMAGN)

The New York Liberty assigned their core designation to Breanna Stewart ahead of the 2025 WNBA free agency. While many cored players around the league like Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kelsey Plum were traded by their respective teams, Stewart is expected to return to the Liberty.

The UConn product joined her hometown team in 2023, leading them to the WNBA Finals before coming up short against the Las Vegas Aces. She signed a one-year deal to remain in New York, which paid off as the Liberty knocked off the Minnesota Lynx in five games to win their first-ever WNBA championship.

Stewart will likely agree on a one-year deal, especially with the new CBA likely increasing players' salaries for the 2026 WNBA season.

