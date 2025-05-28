Breanna Stewart has fun at her own expense after recording solitary rebound against Valkyries

On Tuesday night, Breanna Stewart did a little bit of everything to move the New York Liberty to 4-0 on the season. Despite putting together such a strong outing, the former MVP was able to laugh at herself for her production in one area.

The reigning champs found themselves facing off against the WNBA's newest franchise for the first time. While the Golden State Valkyries have been playing well lately, they did not stack up well against the Liberty. New York managed to walk out with a dominant 95-67 victory.

After the game, a fan applauded Breanna Stewart's play and pregame fit all in one post. The Liberty star ended up re-posting it, poking fun at the fact that her all-around showing only included one rebound.

Aside from her lack of rebounding, Stewart delivered a strong showing for the Liberty in this victory. Not only did she lead the team in scoring with 24 points, but she did so on stellar 71.4% shooting from the field.

Fresh off winning a championship, Stewart and company don't look like they've lost a step. They remain one of the two unbeaten teams in the league as they continue their quest to try and repeat as champions.

Breanna Stewart praises New York Liberty guard after win vs. Golden State Valkyries

Though she was her team's top performer by far, Breanna Stewart did not want the spotlight on her after Tuesday's win. Instead, she took time during her postgame press conference to praise the strong play from one of her teammates.

Aside from the superstar forward, one of the other standouts for the Liberty was guard Marine Johannes. In just 21 minutes off the bench, she managed to be New York's second-leading scorer with 18 points.

When asked about Johannes' play, Breanna Stewart had nothing but good things to say.

"Our bench and our depth is going to kind of be what separates us from anyone else," Stewart said. "We're happy to see her shoot it with confidence. Some of those, I felt like the defender was right in her face."

Johannes is one of the longer-tenured players on the Liberty's roster, having been with the organization since 2019. Now back with New York after opting to be with France's national team ahead of the 2024 Olympics, she brings added depth. Johannes was one of the top reserve guards in the league prior to her hiatus, finishing fourth in Sixth Woman of the Year voting in 2023.

With a roster loaded with star talent and depth, the Liberty are once again going to be a tough team to take down.

