Breanna Stewart Injury: Liberty make massive decision on superstar forward ahead of Game 2 showdown against Mercury

The New York Liberty made a major decision regarding Breanna Stewart on Tuesday ahead of their Game 2 showdown with the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Stewart suffered a painful left knee injury in overtime during the Liberty's Game 1 win and was forced to leave the game.She had tears in her eyes as she watched the action unfold from the bench and at the time it seemed the injury might end her season. However, the injury did not turn out to be serious as imaging on her knee came back &quot;relatively clean.&quot; Following the test results, the Liberty listed Stewart as &quot;questionable&quot; for Game 2.New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello provided an update on Stewart after the team’s practice on Tuesday. Brondello announced that the perennial All-Star will be a game-time decision for Game 2 and noted that the superstar forward did not practice on the eve of the game.Breanna Stewart was in attendance at Liberty practice on Tuesday. She stood on the sideline and watched her teammates go through training and warmups. She also did some light individual work and was seen wearing a left leg sleeve, but no brace on her injured knee.Reflecting on Stewart’s Game 1 performance, the three-time WNBA champion played a pivotal role in the team’s 76-69 victory. She posted 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes, shooting 7 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc.How to watch Game 2 between New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury?The Game 2 between the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury will take place on Wednesday, Sep. 17, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).The Liberty vs. Mercury game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Live streaming will be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).