  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Breanna Stewart
  • Breanna Stewart Injury: Liberty make massive decision on superstar forward ahead of Game 2 showdown against Mercury

Breanna Stewart Injury: Liberty make massive decision on superstar forward ahead of Game 2 showdown against Mercury

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 10:46 GMT
New York Liberty v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Breanna Stewart Injury: Liberty make massive decision on superstar forward ahead of Game 2 showdown against Mercury. (Image Source: Getty)

The New York Liberty made a major decision regarding Breanna Stewart on Tuesday ahead of their Game 2 showdown with the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Stewart suffered a painful left knee injury in overtime during the Liberty's Game 1 win and was forced to leave the game.

Ad

She had tears in her eyes as she watched the action unfold from the bench and at the time it seemed the injury might end her season. However, the injury did not turn out to be serious as imaging on her knee came back "relatively clean." Following the test results, the Liberty listed Stewart as "questionable" for Game 2.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello provided an update on Stewart after the team’s practice on Tuesday. Brondello announced that the perennial All-Star will be a game-time decision for Game 2 and noted that the superstar forward did not practice on the eve of the game.

Ad

Breanna Stewart was in attendance at Liberty practice on Tuesday. She stood on the sideline and watched her teammates go through training and warmups. She also did some light individual work and was seen wearing a left leg sleeve, but no brace on her injured knee.

Ad

Reflecting on Stewart’s Game 1 performance, the three-time WNBA champion played a pivotal role in the team’s 76-69 victory. She posted 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes, shooting 7 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc.

How to watch Game 2 between New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The Game 2 between the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury will take place on Wednesday, Sep. 17, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Liberty vs. Mercury game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Live streaming will be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications