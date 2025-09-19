Breanna Stewart Injury Update: Concerns around Liberty star's minute restriction in do-or-die playoff game against Mercury addressed

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart won't have a minutes restriction in Friday's Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury. In a pregame media availability, Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said that the two-time WNBA MVP is &quot;good to go.&quot;&quot;It was really unfortunate for Stewie to get injured in that first game,&quot; Brondello said. &quot;I thought in the second game, she went, but probably wasn’t as punchy as she could’ve been. But she’s very punchy at the moment. She’s good to go. There’s no minutes restrictions, we know what’s on the line here.&quot;I think that game (Game 2) helped her to prepare for this game. She knows she’s good and can go out there and have a great game.&quot;The Liberty look to continue its title defense and advance to the semifinals. Friday's winner will face the league-best Minnesota Lynx in a best-of-five semifinal series, which will start on Sunday.New York lost Game 2 86-60 on Wednesday in front of its home crowd in Brooklyn. Stewart played 20 minutes in the blowout, finishing with six points on 2-of-6 shooting.Stewart sprained the MCL in her left knee in the series opener on Sunday. She had 18 points and six rebounds in the 76-69 Game 1 victory.While the Liberty had a clean injury report ahead of Friday's do-or-die game, fans were concerned with Stewart's availability. While the extent of Stewart's injury has not been revealed, Brondello previously said MRI scans were &quot;relatively clean.&quot;Sandy Brondello compares Breanna Stewart to Mercury legend Diana TaurasiNew York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello compared Breanna Stewart to her former player, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi. Before the do-or-die Game 3 on Friday, Brondello said there are similarities between the two stars.&quot;These big game, they live for these big games,&quot; Brondello said. &quot;We can’t be afraid of it and she embraces it and all that comes with it. That experience and being in that moment before and having won so many, it’s going to help.&quot;After taking the reins in New York in 2022, Brondello coached the Mercury for eight seasons from 2014 to 2021. Brondello delivered a championship to Phoenix in her first season, with Taurasi being named the 2014 WNBA Finals MVP.Brondello now looks to lead Breanna Stewart and Co. to a second straight championship. Should they advance to the semifinals, they will face the Minnesota Lynx, in what would be a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals.