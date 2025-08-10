  • home icon
Breanna Stewart injury update: Liberty superstar hints at major return announcement after setback

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 10, 2025 17:06 GMT
Breanna Stewart injury update: Liberty superstar hints at major return announcement after setback. (Image Source: Getty)

Breanna Stewart is determined to get back on the court as soon as possible. The New York Liberty star last played in her team's 101-99 loss against the LA Sparks on July 26.

Since then, she has been sidelined with a knee injury. The Liberty lost three straight games after Stewart was sidelined. While the seven-time All-Star is expected to return late in August, there is still no specific date mentioned.

On Sunday, Liberty insider Geoff Magliocchetti revealed the date by which Stewart wants to be back on the court.

"Breanna Stewart said it’s a “non-negotiable” to return by her birthday (August 27)" Magliocchetti tweeted.
Alford Corriette from Her Hoop Stats added on to Magliocchetti's report and told the fans to expect updates related to Stewart's injuries in the coming days. Breanna Stewart is the focal point for the Liberty starting five, as most offensive plays flow through or usually she is the one finishing plays and getting a bucket for her team.

Her absence had a visible impact on the squad as they struggled to play their offensive basketball. However, New York has regained its form with Sabrina Ionescu leading the charge in Stewart's absence. The team is on a three-game win streak and will face the Minnesota Lynx in the next matchup on Sunday.

"I'm not easily out": Breanna Stewart shows strong will to return after avoiding major injury

Breanna Stewart gave the Liberty fans a heartache when she exited the court early on July 26 against the LA Sparks. Stewart had avoided a major injury but has been sidelined for a while because of a bone bruise in her right leg.

On Sunday, 'Stewie' spoke with the press during her team's practice sessions and expressed her strong will to return. Geoff Magliocchetti reported one of her statements on his X account.

"It's about wanting to be back with my team. I feel like this is the hardest part for me, because I've been out, like I've been out out, but I'm not easily out when I can go back in. So I want to be back," She said.
Before getting sidelined, the Liberty star was averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on 46.9% shooting. New York has managed to get back on the winning side without her, so an early return of their star player would only make them more formidable.

