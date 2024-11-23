Breanna Stewart makes her feelings clear to wife Marta Xargay amid couple's Spain visit

Breanna Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay are truly an international couple. First Russia, then Phoenix, then New York and now Spain. On Friday, the WNBA superstar's wife shared a collection of photos from their visit to Girona and it appears the celebrity couple is having a great time in Eastern Spain.

Xargay posted a series of pics on her Instagram alongside Stewart, which include the two wandering around a wine cellar, enjoying a sporting event together and spending quality time with their family. Xargay captioned her post with the following message:

"GIR♥️NA."

Stewart was obviously struck by the pics and saw it as an opportunity to make her feelings clear to her wife. In the comments section, the New York Liberty All-Star showed off her Spanish skills and replied with a charming message of her own:

"Mi vida es mejor contigo 🥰💍❤️," wrote Stewart.

Breanna Stewart shares a special message with her wife Marta Xargay on Instagram. Photo Credit: Marta Xargay's IG account

The comment directly translates to, "My life is better with you."

Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay are both exceptional basketball players. While Xargay chose to retire from the game in 2021 after successful spells with teams in the USA, Spain, Czechia and Russia, Stewart continues to play with the New York Liberty.

Stewart is still considered one of the most dominant players in the WNBA. The talented forward is a two-time league MVP and a six-time All-Star, and led her team to the championship in 2024, defeating the Minnesota Lynx in the finals.

The couple first met in Russia in 2018 where they were teammates for women's professional basketball club Dynamo Kursk. Their relationship took some time to develop with Stewart proposing in Arizona in May 2021 and the couple getting married a few months later in July.

Stewart and Xargay have two children together named Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay and Theo Josep Stewart Xargay.

Breanna Stewart celebrates alongside her family after New York Liberty's memorable championship run

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart reacts during the New York Liberty championship parade along the Canyon of Heroes in New York. Photo Credit: Imagn

2024 turned out to be a special year for Breanna Stewart. The 30-year-old was a member of the USA team that went on to win the gold at the Olympics in Paris. Stewart was also named to the All-Star team for the fourth consecutive season and guided the Liberty to the WNBA championship in October.

After the Liberty secured the franchise's first-ever title, Stewart couldn't contain her excitement and shared a collection of pics on her Instagram account of the memorable celebrations.

Stewart can be seen holding the championship trophy as she receives a kiss on the cheek from wife Marta Xargay. A few of the photos capture her daughter and son, Ruby and Theo, on the court celebrating the special moment with their parents.

