Breanna Stewart Puma 'Stewie 3' shoes: Images, release date, price & more

Breanna Stewart is the reigning WNBA MVP. She will be one of the many stars to watch in the WNBA this upcoming season. Stewart's New York Liberty will try to win their third title since 2018. They lost in the Finals last season to the Las Vegas Aces.

Stewart will be gunning for another MVP award and championship in style. She unveiled her latest signature shoe as the season approaches. Stewart has a shoe deal with Puma and has a line of signature shoes with the apparel brand.

Her latest shoe, the Puma "Stewie 3," is dropping ahead of the WNBA season. She unveiled the new shoe in Paris this week.

The show will drop on May 14. That is also the opening night of the 2024 WNBA season.

Stewart's latest signature shoe is a bright orange colorway with purple highlights. The upper is orange with a purple Puma brandmark. The midsole and bottom of the shoes are yellow. The inner of the shoe is purple.

The shoe will be available at Puma stores and online. It can also be sold at other retail sites like Dick's Sporting Goods. The shoes will retail for $125, as per Footwear News.

Details on Breanna Stewart's new signature shoe

The colorway for the first Stewie 3 is called "Dawn." Breanna Stewart's new shoe has "Fiery" colors reminiscent of a dawning sky. Stewart also said she included personal touches to the shoe to represent her family.

She included red carnation flowers in the shoe. It's a reference to Spain, where Stewart's wife Marta Xargay is from. Xargay was also a professional basketball player.

Puma also included cherry blossom flowers within the shoe. These are references to Japan, where Stewart won a gold medal in Tokyo in 2021. The shoes also include a golden trumpet tree, which is a reference to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Stewart won a gold medal in the Marvelous City at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

The blossoming flowers are a nod to the growth of Stewart's young daughter, Ruby. They are also a reflection of Breanna Stewart's desire to grow the game of women's basketball.

The shoe also offers Puma basketball technology. The shoes incorporate durable outsoles. They also use Puma's Profoam+ technology, which adds extra cushioning for basketball moves.

This season, Breanna Stewart's New York Liberty will be the main contender to the defending champion Aces. Stewart may need another MVP-type season to get the Liberty back to the top of the WNBA.