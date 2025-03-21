Breanna Stewart's partner Marta Xargay drops 2-word reaction to their Puma kicks collection

Earlier this month, Breanna Stewart announced the release of her fourth signature basketball shoe, the PUMA Stewie 4. The sneaker drop continued Stewart’s legacy as one of the trailblazers in the shoe game for women’s basketball players after signing with PUMA in 2021.

On Thursday, Stewart’s partner Marta Xargay expressed excitement for Stewart’s Stewie 4 release, posting a sneak peek of the shoes on Instagram. The Instagram story also includes several boxed pairs of Stewie 4s along with a white PUMA shoe.

“We ready!!” Xargay wrote.

Marta Xargay's IG story

The shoes have a blue, pink, and white colorway for a colorful look. It is the fourth iteration of Stewart’s brand after releasing her first basketball signature shoe with PUMA in September 2022. Stewart’s shoes have also long been considered one of the most reliable basketball sneakers from PUMA.

The Stewie 4 lineup was announced after Stewart wrapped up the first-ever season of the Unrivaled league which she co-founded with fellow WNBA player Napheesa Collier. Rose BC was crowned the inaugural champions after over 10 weeks of competition.

Breanna Stewart opened up about having her own sneaker line

Talking to GQ in 2024, Breanna Stewart opened up about seeing her shoes take off in the sneaker scene.

“Honestly, I don’t think I really thought about my own signature shoe until I was with Puma. And then everything seemed to be a little bit easier and more realistic. I’m a sneakerhead and I have a ton of shoes—growing up, I was waking up every Saturday morning trying to get the latest pair—so to be able to have my own is a surreal feeling,” she said.

Stewart also spoke about how Sabrina Ionescu and A’ja Wilson have also gotten their own sneaker line with prominent brands.

“I hope so. Because you don’t know what the timing would have been, but because we brought signature back to the table in women’s basketball, it puts pressure on everybody. This is what we’re doing over here. If you want to elevate yourself, then come join us,” she said.

Stewart won the WNBA title alongside Ionescu with the New York Liberty last season when she averaged 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. She is expected to be a cog in the Liberty’s title defense in the upcoming WNBA season.

