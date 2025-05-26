Breanna Stewart's wife Marta sends 4-word reminder as Liberty star catches her in deep slumber

Breanna Stewart is, by all means, one of the greatest basketball players in history. She's won multiple WNBA championships, WNBA MVPs, WNBA Finals MVPs, Olympic gold medals, one Olympic MVP, the WNBA's Commissioners Cup, multiple EuroLeagues, NCAA championships, and a never-ending list of personal accolades.

What she cannot do, she has revealed, is finish a TV show at home. Stewart's wife, fellow WNBA player Marta Xargay, keeps falling asleep as soon as they get to bed, and Stewart took to Instagram to call her out:

"This is why we never finish shows or movies @martaxargay," Stewart wrote while snapping Marta catching some shut-eye.

"It's call mom life!!" Xargay responded in a re-post.

Via Marta Xargay's IG

Xargay played for the Connecticut Sun for a couple of years, and she continued her career playing overseas until 2020.

Breanna Stewart reveals her parenting secrets

Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay tied the knot back in 2021. They started dating when they were both playing in Europe at Dynamo Kursk, and they share two kids together, Ruby Mae, aged 3, and Theo Josep, who is 1.

In a recent panel, led by former WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike, she was asked to share some parenting tips, and Stewart shared an in-depth look at the dynamics of her household:

"My No. 1 rule of being a mom of two young kids is to have plenty of snacks and shut the doors, because right now my 1-and-a-half-year-old is getting into his room, which he should be, but he’s pulling out all the books from the bookshelf and breaking them. So I’m constantly shutting doors ’cause he doesn’t know how to be gentle," she said.

Breanna Stewart is 30 years old, but still at the peak of her powers and going strong in the WNBA. Despite coming off a knee injury, the former No. 1 pick is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game on 51% from the floor for the New York Liberty.

