Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay dishes hilarious response to Liberty star going full throttle in day 1 training

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart is gearing up for her third season in New York. Ahead of the 2025 season, the Liberty posted clips of their day 1 training camp, and a clip of Stewart getting a response from her wife, Marta Xargay.

Ad

On Sunday, Xargay reposted the clip of Breanna Stewart taking warmup shots, which included a hilarious response:

"Not the crop top"

Marta Xargay’s hilarious response to Breanna Stewart’s training camp/Instagram

Stewart and Xargay have been one of the league's power couples. They met while the former UConn star played for Dynamo Kursk in Russia during the 2018-2019 season.

Ad

Trending

They eventually tied the knot on July 6, 2021, after Stewart proposed during a hiking trip in Phoenix in May 2021. Their relationship has seen them have two lovely kids, Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay (born August 9, 2021) and Theo Joseph Stewart Xargay (born October 25, 2023), both via surrogacy.

Stewart, who co-founded Unrivaled with Napheesa Collier, attended Liberty's training camp on Sunday as they began their title defense. The three-time champion discussed what it will take to accomplish a feat that eluded he in Seattle.

Ad

“The mentality is turning the page,” she said. “Knowing what we did last year, we had a lot of time to celebrate it and now it’s building to be better. You know, we talked about being consistently great night in and night out. And that starts with building great habits in training camp and keeping them sustainable throughout the entire season.”

Ad

The Liberty will aim to be the first team since the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 and 2023 to successfully defend their title. They begin the new season with a home game against the Aces on May 17.

Breanna Stewart opens up after his wife received homophobic threats

Breanna Stewart revealed after Game 1 of last season's WNBA Finals that her wife Marta Xargay received "homophobic death threats."

Ad

"It came after the Game 1 loss," Stewart said, "and sometimes people are taking things too far and too out of context, and Marta had gotten homophobic death threats. ... but just making sure that we’re doing as much as possible to make sure that our team and the league is aware of the situation and continue to keep everybody safe."

Ad

Expand Tweet

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced a task force during the 2025 WNBA draft to tackle cases like this. According to Engelbert, it will combat online hate and threats against players and teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More