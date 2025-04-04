Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay drops 1-word response to Spanish WNBA champion Anna Cruz's retirement

On Thursday, Marta Xargay, the wife of New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, showed love to her Spanish compatriot, Anna Cruz, on social media. The former Phoenix Mercury star dropped a one-word reaction for the former WNBA champion as she announced her retirement with a farewell post. Both women were a part of the Spanish national team that won the silver medal during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ad

Cruz announced her retirement from basketball through a video message on Instagram. Captioning the post with a lengthy message, the 38-year-old revealed that she was supposed to retire last year but carried on to suit up for her current team, Club Joventut Badalona.

Explaining that she wanted to give back to the team and play in Barcelona one last time, Cruz also thanked her family, teammates, fans and friends in her message. Marta Xargay later shared this post on her Instagram story as she bid farewell to the Spanish WNBA champion with a one-word response:

Ad

Trending

"Cruncho," she wrote.

Marta Xargay responds to Anna Cruz's retirement on Instagram

Xargay's message, translated as "Crunch," emphasized Cruz's game-winning ability. Renowned for her clutch performances, she once made a legendary buzzer-beater during the 2016 Olympics quarterfinals.

Ad

Turning up at the biggest stage, Cruz was a serial winner. A champion in Spain and the Baltic region, the former NY Liberty and Minnesota Lynx star also won the Euro League in 2017. She also won the WNBA title with the Lynx in 2015.

Anna Cruz first entered the WNBA in 2014 as a part of the NY Liberty roster and suited up for the Minnesota Lynx in 2015 and 2106. Spending only three years in the league, she won the WNBA title in her second year and spent the rest of her playing career in Europe.

Ad

Breanna Stewart and wife Marta Xargay don Geno Auriemma T-shirts as UConn reaches Final Four

Former UConn star Breanna Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay were spotted wearing T-shirts featuring Huskies coach Geno Auriemma. The duo wore the graphic t-shirt during the Elite Eight tie between the Huskies and the USC Trojans.

Spanish journalist Anais Lopez was seen sharing the picture of the couple donning Geno Auriemma shirts on X (formerly Twitter). Captioning the picture in Spanish, she wrote:

Ad

"Breanna Stewart y Marta Xargay viendo a UConn clasificarse para la Final Four con camisetas de Geno Auriemma. Couple goals."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The caption, when roughly translated to English, read:

"Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay watching UConn qualify for the Final Four wearing Geno Auriemma jerseys. Couple Goals."

Geno Auriemma was Breanna Stewart's coach during her college years, where the dup combined to win four consecutive NCAA titles with the UConn Huskies. His team is now preparing to face the UCLA Bruins in the semi-finals, aiming to secure their first NCAA title since Stewart left for the WNBA in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback