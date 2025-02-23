Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay drops 5-word reaction on Liberty star's unexpected gesture

Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay have known each other for the better part of a decade. Every now and then, some surprises help keep the spark of their romance alive.

On Saturday, Xargay posted an Instagram story showing an unexpected but undeniably sweet gesture from the New York Liberty forward:

"Best surprise!! Thank you wifey," wrote Xargay in the story's caption.

Marta Xargay shows off a surprise food delivery from Breanna Stewart. Credit: Xargay/IG

The story showed what appeared to be a freshly delivered seafood dish with crab and corn. Apparently, Xargay did not know that this meal was coming.

Xargay's IG story shows that Stewart makes time for culinary surprises amidst her hectic schedule. A day before Xargay uploaded the story, Stewie and her Mist BC teammates were locked in a battle with Vinyl BC. Stewart's team, however, failed to arrest their skid as Vinyl won 72-65 to hand them their third straight loss.

A week prior, Stewart — who helps run Unrivaled as one of its co-founders — was hard at work on the league's inaugural 1v1 tournament. Stewie, of course, was also a participant in this 30-woman competition, though her tournament stint came to an early end when Aaliyah Edwards knocked her out in the first round. Edwards would go on to the tournament final, where she would be defeated by the other league co-founder, Napheesa Collier.

Xargay herself was a former WNBA player who suited up for the Phoenix Mercury from 2015 to 2016. She and Stewie met in the Russian league in the late 2010s and they got married in 2021.

Breanna Stewart looks back at how Unrivaled became a reality within a two-year span

Stewart got on board with the idea of starting a new domestic league largely because she'd been second-guessing her overseas career, which kept her away from Xargay during the WNBA offseason.

In an appearance on Candace Parker's "Trophy Room" podcast last month, Stewie recalled how the idea of launching a league came to fruition within a two-year span:

"I had a conversation with Alex [Bazzell, husband of Napheesa Collier] two years ago at Del Frisco's in New York City, and we were talking about this idea about a way to keep players at home," Stewart told Parker. "Now you look two years later, and here we are." [Timestamp - 5:16]

Stewart went on to share that brands like Ally Financial and Sephora have extended their support to the vision of Unrivaled.

