Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay drops heartfelt 2-word reaction to intimate vacation moments with adorable family

Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay took their two children on vacation in Florida. They shared images of their quick getaway from New York to Tampa Bay on social media. Xargay even dropped a two-word reaction to Stewart's post about their vacation.In an Instagram post, Stewart shared several photos of herself and Xargay, as well as their two children, Ruby Mae and Theo Josep, in Florida. They went to the beach, swam in the ocean and played mini golf. &quot;Last minute vacay with the fam just hits different 🌴,&quot; Stewart wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarta Xargay commented on Breanna Stewart's post, calling the snaps her favorites. The pictures were intimate, as the family appeared to have enjoyed their time together away from the busy streets of New York City. &quot;My favs,&quot; Xargay wrote. Marta Xargay comments on Breanna Stewart's IG post. (@breannastewart30 on IG)Xargay, a former WNBA player, also shared her snaps from their trip on her Instagram account. It also featured the family and revealed that they took photos with the giant flamingo statue called Phoeba at Tampa International Airport. The family had a late vacation since Stewart plays in the WNBA during the summer. The New York Liberty reached the playoffs, but they failed to make it past the first round. They lost to the Phoenix Mercury and didn't defend their championship. Communication is key to Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay's relationshipSpeaking to Brides.com in July 2022, Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay were asked about the key to their relationship. The couple brought up communication, which was something they agreed upon when they began dating. Money, more specifically how to spend it, was also an important factor for them. &quot;In the end, if you want to create a life or want to have a family together, that's going to be a part of your life,&quot; Xargay said. &quot;So for us, it was just a thing that we have to do, a topic that we have to talk about and be open and honest. ... Maybe we will spend the money differently or on different things, but we are OK with it. I’m OK with the way she spends our money, and she's OK with the way I do.&quot;The couple was married in July 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Ruby Mae, in a month later via surrogacy. Their son, Theo Josep, was born in October 2023. He was named after Xargay's father, Josep, who passed away around the same time due to cancer.