Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay drops loving reaction to Mist BC star's signature tunnel walk

Breanna Stewart has been busy this WNBA offseason due to the inaugural season of Unrivaled. Stewart plays for Mist BC and continues to have her signature tunnel walk before every game. Her wife, Marta Xargay, recently dropped a reaction to her latest fit ahead of the Mist's game against Laces BC on Monday.

Ad

In a post on her Instagram stories, Xargay shared an image of Stewart walking the tunnel before the game. The three-time WNBA champion wore a Puma Racer Jacket paired with classic khaki pants. She also had some red Puma Speedcats on her feet.

The New York Liberty star is sponsored by Puma and is the face of its women's basketball department. As for Xargay, she had a one-word message in her story featuring the Unrivaled co-founder.

Ad

Trending

"Wifey," Xargay wrote with several heart emojis.

Marta Xargay shared this image of Breanna Stewart on Instagram. (Photo: @martaxargay on IG)

Breanna Stewart signed a multi-year contract with Puma in 2021. The brand released her first signature shoe in 2022 called Stewie 1, with Stewie 3 introduced last year. She's one of the few current stars with a signature shoe, along with Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson with Nike.

Ad

Caitlin Clark is also set to get one with Nike, while Angel Reese is signed with Reebok, and her signature shoe is scheduled to be released in 2026.

As for Marta Xargay, she has been a supportive wife to Stewart throughout her busiest offseason yet. After leading her hometown New York Liberty to its first WNBA championship, Stewart focused on the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

Ad

The UConn product co-founded the league alongside fellow Husky and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier. The first year of Unrivaled has been successful, though there have been problems with injuries.

Breanna Stewart's Mist BC coming off big win over Laces BC

Breanna Stewart's Mist BC coming off big win over Laces BC. (Photo: GETTY)

After Week 5 of Unrivaled action, Mist BC got an important 65-49 win over Laces BC on Monday night in Miami. Breanna Stewart led the way with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while DiJonai Carrington contributed 13 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Ad

It was the Mist's third win of the season, improving to 3-7 with four games remaining on the schedule. They are fifth in the Unrivaled standings behind Lunar Owls BC, Rose BC, Laces BC and Vinyl BC.

The Mist is even tied with Phantom BC, but they are ahead in the standings due to the point differential. Stewart and company will need to win all their remaining four games to have a good shot at making the playoffs. Only four teams are expected to qualify for the single-elimination postseason tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback