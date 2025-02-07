Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay, Sabrina Ionescu & more send love to Mist star flexing tunnel fits

Breanna Stewart's wife, Marta Xargay, expressed her thoughts on the NY Liberty star's runner outfits. On Thursday, Stewie uploaded a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. The pictures were from her 61-64 win against the Phantom Basketball Club on Monday, and her pre-game tunnel fit headlined them.

Seeing her wife's tunnel fit, Marta Xargay dropped in the post's comments section to send her partner some love. She commented three fire emoji to encapsulate her feelings.

On the other hand, Breanna Stewart's WNBA teammate and 3x3 basketball league rival Sabrina Ionescu also commented on the pictures.

"Haideeeeee🤣 (let’s go)," Ionescu commented.

Washington Mystics star Aaliyah Edwards also expressed her thoughts in a comment.

"Clock that winning streak."

Sports giant Puma, which Stewart represents as a brand ambassador and has a signature shoe line with, also commented on the tunnel fits.

"Tunnel fit is crazy 😮‍💨🔥"

Marta Xargay, Sabrina Ionescu and more comments on Stewie's tunnel fit. (Credits: @breannastewart30/Instagram)

In the picture, Breanna Stewart is seen wearing a plain short-sleeved white shirt and relaxed black pants. She has her hair in a bun and is wearing red sunglasses on her face. Lastly, she is carrying a striped handbag and is holding her smartphone in one hand to complete her look for the picture.

The Mist BC have played six games so far in the inaugural Unrivaled season. They have won two of their six matches and are scheduled to face Rose BC as their next opponent on Friday.

Breanna Stewart shares video of off-season activities featuring working out with her kids

On Monday, Breanna Stewart shared a video of herself giving her fans an insight into her usual routine during the WNBA offseason. The NY Liberty star tips off the video by inviting her followers to check out a day in her offseason.

She is then seen doing strength training and lifting weights while dressed in gym wear. Stewart then follows up the strength training with a stretching session, her son joins her during that activity.

Afterwards, the Liberty star is seen playing cards at home and having fun with her family in an amusement park. She is prioritizing family time during the offseason as once the season starts, she has to be on road for many games which restricts her from spending time with her family.

Breanna Stewart had an amazing run with the NY Liberty last season. She averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and led the Liberty to their first ever WNBA championship.

