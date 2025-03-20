Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay shares rare photo in heartfelt tribute to late father on special day

Breanna Stewart’s wife, Marta Xargay, lost her late father, Josep Xargay, to cancer in October 2023. Since his passing, the couple has honored him on their Instagram stories. On Wednesday, Marta was back at it again to remember what might have been another birthday for the basketball superfan.

The former Phoenix Mercury guard wrote on Instagram:

“Felic dia Papi”

And added:

“Et trobo molt a faltar”

Marta Xargay honors her late father with a heartfelt Instagram story on Instagram on Wednesday. [photo: @martaxargay/IG]

The heartfelt messages were in Spanish because the Xargays are from Spain. In past IG stories honoring her father, Marta often writes in the language. The messages meant “Happy birthday father” and “I miss you very much.”

Josep was a huge fan of his daughter Marta Xargay and Stewart. He reportedly cheered for the WNBA superstar even while battling lung cancer. Stewie shared in a Sports Illustrated interview that her father-in-law called her for a special message ahead of the finals against the Aces in 2023. He told her "Don't be sad" before the Liberty faced the defending champs in the series.

Breanna Stewart’s wife, Marta Xargay, hypes up March Madness with iconic photo of Stewie

Breanna Stewart’s wife, Marta Xargay, is a big fan of basketball, including the college women’s competition. On Wednesday, she reposted a question a fan wanted to know about the New York Liberty star's favorite March Madness moment.

Marta used an iconic photo to respond:

Marta Xargay hypes up March Madness by posting an iconic photo of Breanna Stewart. [photo: @martaxargay/IG]

The photo shared by Marta featured Stewart holding up four fingers to summarize her championship haul with the Huskies. While playing for UConn, she led the program to the NCAA Division 1 women’s title from 2012-13 to 2015-16. In her final three years in college, she was named the AP Player of the Year.

Stewart has fond and lasting memories of March Madness. Xargay couldn’t help but flex what the WNBA superstar had accomplished in four years under coach Geno Auriemma.

