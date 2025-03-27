Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu drop heartfelt reactions as Liberty announce $80 million facility

Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart capped off the 2024 WNBA season by bringing the New York Liberty their first championship in franchise history. It seems that the team is rewarding the team for their effort. On Thursday, New York Times' Tania Ganguli reported that the team will open a new practice and training facility valued at $80 million in 2027.

Ad

Stewart and Ionescu shared their thoughts about the team's announcement of their new practice facility in Instagram stories posted by the Liberty.

Ionescu and Stewart are excited to get into their team's new facility, grateful that the team kept the players in mind.

"The Liberty made this facility a true player-led endeavor, incorporating our insights to help us be at our best while strengthening our bond as a team and with the New York community," Stewart said.

Ad

Trending

Ionescu echoed her teammate's thoughts. She said:

"I am grateful to be part of an organization who recognizes the power of investment in their players, and ensures we have everything we need to be at the top of our game at all times. This facility is a massive step forward for the New York Liberty."

Stewart joined Ionescu on the Liberty in 2023, and since then, the two All-Stars have been one of the best duos the WNBA has to offer, propelling the Liberty into a new level of contention.

Ad

Sabrina Ionescu is a big advocate for a WNBA 4-point line

After wrapping up her first season playing in Unrivaled, a new 3v3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu spent some time playing overseas. The Liberty guard played in a couple of exhibition games in the Phillipines Basketball Association, where she was exposed to a new addition to the rulebook: a 4-point line.

Ad

Ionescu was a big supporter of the inclusion of a 4-point line in the WNBA when she was asked about it. She said it would provide a new wrinkle to the women's game while making it more entertaining for their audience.

"I think we need to bring that to the WNBA. That’s exciting,” Ionescu said to reporters. “It’s an exciting part of the game. I think it changes the game, continuing to push people to want to be better, to shoot from there so that’s really exciting. I think that’s kind of the fun part of basketball, you can continue to improve and change it."

While Ionescu would be one of the main benefactors of a 4-point line, she isn't the only one who would take advantage of its inclusion. Fellow WNBA stars like Caitlin and Arike Ogunbowale are well-known 3-point shooters who would use the new rule to change the way WNBA teams approach the game offensively. Ionescu likely wouldn't be alone as the rule's supporter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback