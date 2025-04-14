Breanna Stewart salutes Paige Bueckers’ massive deal that flattens entire $348K WNBA rookie salary 

According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, projected No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers, has signed a massive contract with the Unrivaled League. According to Andrews’ report, Bueckers' salary from her first season with Unrivaled will be enough to dwarf her entire rookie deal in the WNBA.
If she goes first, like everyone expects her to, Bueckers’ salary from her first WNBA season will be $78,831, the same as the other lottery picks. Furthermore, her entire contract, which will be four years long, will see her earn $348,198. According to Front Office Sports, Buckers’ deal with Unrivaled will net her more than $350K per season.
Unrivaled co-founder, Breanna Stewart, reacted to the news of Bueckers’ arrival. She took to X and wrote:
“🫡”
Bueckers will come into the WNBA as one of the best players in college this season. She led the UConn Huskies to the national championship by defeating South Carolina in the final.
She made 38 regular-season appearances, recording 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Bueckers was also efficient, shooting 53.4% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc.
Even though the draft is yet to happen, fans have begun to look toward Paige Bueckers as the Wings’ savior. As such, the 23-year-old will arrive in the WNBA with tremendous pressure to perform.
Paige Bueckers will earn more than Caitlin Clark did during her rookie year
Caitlin Clark arrived in the WNBA as the biggest player in college and the most extensively covered player in women’s basketball. Her impact led the WNBA to break viewership records throughout the season. However, Clark only made $76,535 in salary during her rookie year, as per Spotrac.
Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers’ rookie contract will see her earn $78,831 during her first year in the WNBA. Furthermore, her lucrative contract with Unrivaled will further supplement her income. Bueckers’ higher salary is a direct result of Caitlin Clark’s impact on the league.
Without her, the WNBA wouldn’t be going through a major shift, a new CBA might not be under negotiation, and the league wouldn’t have expanded to a 44-game season. It’ll be interesting to see what new horizons await Clark and the WNBA in 2025.