Breanna Stewart shares wholesome clip of partner Marta Xargay learning how to throw a football

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart took to Instagram to share a clip of her partner on Thursday. The former Seattle Storm star shared a wholesome clip of Marta Xargay learning how to throw a football as she encouraged her partner with certain tips.

"This morning Marta learned how to throw a football, show us what you got," Stewart said as Marta threw the ball at her.

Xargay's mediocre throw earned a few giggles from Breanna, as the Spaniard tried to make a case for her novice by blaming her partner.

"I don't have a good coach," she said.

Stewart then informed Marta that she needed a "good spiral" to better her throw. The former Mercury guard took the advice to heed and chucked a better second throw which earned another reaction from Breanna.

"It's getting better, a lot better," Stewart said.

Breanna Stewart's story on Instagram featuring Marta throwing a football

In May 2021, Marta and Breanna got engaged and tied the knot a few months later. They have been together ever since and share two children.

Marta Xargay expresses her support for Breanna Stewart in her latest venture on Instagram

The 3x3 Unrivaled League has become a massive hit in its inaugural season as the new tournament continues to gain popularity with basketball fans. Initiated by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the league has attracted millions of viewers worldwide and has earned great reviews in its first month.

Stewart's partner Marta Xargay showed support for her spouse in her latest venture. She took to Instagram to post a picture of themselves at an Unrivaled event. Captioning the post with one word the Spaniard wrote:

"UNRIVALED 🩵💜"

The post shared on January 20 featured Stewart, who wore a purple and pink sweater paired with jeans, and Marta, who opted for a white turtleneck, a black jacket and jeans. The picture was captured during the launch of the league, which began on January 17.

36 games have already been played and the league is currently halfway through the season. A 1v1 tournament was organized at the mid-season break.

Breanna Stewart and the Mist BC are currently at the bottom of the table, with two victories and six losses.

