Breanna Stewart teases 'something special as Liberty star poses on Miami Speedway amid Unrivaled action

Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled League is off to a fast start in its inaugural season, drawing fans to the next evolution of professional basketball. Collier and Stewart are already making their respective impacts as two of the league's top ten leading scorers through four games.

The league's unique format and fast-paced rhythm bring an exciting atmosphere to Unrivaled. On Monday afternoon, Stewart looked to add to the excitement with an announcement regarding a potential collaboration with another event located in Miami.

Image Credits: Via @breannastewart30 on Instagram

"Cooking up something exciting," Stewart posted to her Instagram story, tagging AllyRacing, the sponsor of Nascar driver Alex Bowman.

Stewart was standing on the track of the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Unrivaled's inaugural season is taking place in Miami, Florida, making it likely the collaboration will pertain to the new women's basketball league.

Unrivaled is currently two weeks into its two-month season from January to February, with each team having played four games to this point.

Breanna Stewart shines despite Mist BC's 4th straight loss

Breanna Stewart is carrying an underperforming Mist Basketball Club to start Unrivaled's debut season. They entered Saturday's matchup versus Rose Basketball Club with a 0-3 record, with both teams searching for their first win of the season.

Despite a strong performance from Stewart, Rose squeaked by with a five-point victory over Mist, securing a 71-66 victory for their first win of the season. Stewart led all scorers with 20 points on 10-of-18 shooting. She also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds with two assists, two steals and a block.

She is one of just two players in Unrivaled averaging a double-double through four games, along with her co-founder Napheesa Collier. Stewart is posting 17.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, trying to lead a Mist team that ranks second-to-last among all Unrivaled teams in scoring.

Stewart and Mist BC will look to secure their first win of the season when they take on Vinyl Basketball Club next on Saturday.

