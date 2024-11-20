Breanna Stewart has three-word message for 6x All-Star PG after reunion in Unrivaled team

Unrivaled League co-founder Breanna Stewart found out which team she'll represent in the first season of the competition. Stewart will reunite with former Seattle Storm teammate Jewell Lloyd on Team Mist, which will also include her New York Liberty teammate Courtney Vandersloot, Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington, LA Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson and Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards.

Stewart reacted to this news on X on Wednesday with a three-word message and tagged Lloyd, as she looks to bring their old connection to the 3-on-3 league.

"Like old times??? @jewellloyd," Stewart tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Stewart joined the Seattle Storm in 2016, one year after the team drafted Lloyd. They were both selected with the No. 1 overall pick and touted as two of the best prospects the WNBA had seen. Lloyd had to play behind Sue Bird while Stewart immediately made an impact, even scoring a then-career-high 38 points in her rookie season.

They won two championships together — in 2018 and 2020. They also both won the Rookie of the Year award and were selected to the All-Star Game more than once when they played alongside each other.

Breanna Stewart left the Storm and joined the New York Liberty in 2023, making it to two straight WNBA Finals and winning the title in 2024 along with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

Team Mist has several stars on the roster, but they won't have an easy path to a potential championship. The rest of the teams are stacked, making the competition an intriguing one.

Which teams will Breanna Stewart, Jewell Lloyd face in Unrivaled's first season?

Starting with the other co-founder of the league, Napheesa Collier, Lunar Owls will also have Skylar Diggins-Smith, Natasha Cloud, Allisha Gray, Shakira Austin and one of the two wild card spots.

Phantom will feature Jackie Young, Marina Mabrey, Tiffany Hayes, Satou Sabally, Brittney Griner and the other wild card spot.

Arike Ogunbowale will lead Team Vinyl, along with Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Rae Burrell, Dearica Hamby and Aliyah Boston.

Team Rose is composed of Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Brittney Sykes, Lexie Hull, Angel Reese and Azura Stevens.

Last but not least, Team Laces has Kelsey Plum, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Kate Martin, Alyssa Thomas and Stefanie Dolson.

Expand Tweet

Phil Handy will coach Team Mist, Teresa Weatherspoon for Team Vinyl and Nola Henry will be in charge of Team Rose. Adam Harrington will coach Team Phantom, while DJ Sackmann will call the plays for the Lunar Owls and Andrew Wade will lead Team Laces.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback