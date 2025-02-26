Breanna Stewart unwinds with TGL action after starring in Mist BC win

Breanna Stewart took some time to unwind on Tuesday as she watched some live golf action in TGL. Stewart, who was one of the founders of the new Unrivaled League, was in attendance in the match between The Bay Golf Club and the Jupiter Links in the league established by golf great Tiger Woods, and Rory Mcllroy.

In her Instagram story, Stewart shared her view of the game as she watched league founder Woods succumb 6-3 to The Bay Golf Club.

Here is a screenshot of her IG story:

Breanna Stewart IG story (Credits: @breannastewart30 Instagram)

Stewart's appearance in the start-up golf league comes after she led the Mist BC in a win over the Laces in Unrivaled action on Monday. Stewart scored a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds on top of four assists and one steal in the win.

Stewart, who scored the league’s first-ever points, has been averaging 18.6 points per game to lead the struggling Mist, sitting fifth in the standings with a 3-7 record.

She is joined by Rickea Jackson, Jewell Loyd, DiJonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards, NaLyssa Smith, and Courtney Vandersloot in the Mist.

Before her Unrivaled journey, Stewart was a key cog in the New York Liberty’s 2024 WNBA title run, where she averaged 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Breanna Stewart reveals what it is like to establish a league from the ground up

Breanna Stewart, alongside Napheesa Collier, took the initiative and established the Unrivaled League in 2024, creating an additional avenue for players in the United States while the WNBA is in the offseason.

Talking in the TGL broadcast, Stewart revealed that making people believe in the sports product is the hardest part of founding a league. She also commended TGL for already establishing an audience for its games even if it is still in its infancy stage just like Unrivaled.

“Honestly, the most challenging part was getting people to believe and buy in," Breanna Stewart said. "So, to be able to be here, seeing these people tonight, continuing to support, that’s what you do with a new league and an inaugural season,” Stewart said when interviewed during a TGL game.

Stewart also expressed how much she wants to see women’s basketball grow in the foreseeable future, while she continues to build her legacy following her third WNBA title in 2024.

“(I want to) keep winning. I want to continue to build my legacy and make sure that the sport gets better as I get better,” Stewart said.

The Unrivaled League is expected to crown its first-ever champion on Mar. 17, ending a successful eight-week tournament.

After that, the players will return to their WNBA teams for training camps ahead of the 2025 WNBA regular season in May.

