Breanna Stewart & wife Marta Xargay celebrate Chicago Sky guard’s newborn with heartfelt reaction

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot and her girlfriend, former WNBA champion Allie Quigley, have added a new member to their family. On Sunday, the two announced their newborn baby in an exclusive with People, which also showed a picture of them carrying their child.

Ad

Quigley and Vandersloot named their child Jana. She was born on April 8.

With their announcement, the two received numerous reactions from some WNBA personalities, including Vandersloot's former New York Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay, who both celebrated the couple's newborn baby.

Ad

Trending

Stewart was ecstatic in her reaction to the couple, while Xargay kept it simple with two emojis to mark the occasion in their respective Instagram comments.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!,” Stewart said.

Stewart's IG comment

“😍😍,” Xargay commented.

Ad

Xargay's IG comment

"The VanderQuigs" were married in December 2018 after keeping their relationship quiet for five years. Playing for the Sky for most of their careers, Quigley and Vandersloot were the first-ever couple to win a WNBA championship together, pulling off the feat in 2021 in Chicago.

Ad

Quigley last played in the WNBA in the 2022 season, while Vandersloot is back with the Sky this year after spending the past two seasons with the Liberty.

Stewart and Xargay are also parents to two children via surrogacy in 2021 and 2023, respectively. Xargay has also retired from the sport, while Stewart continues to carve out her legacy in the WNBA.

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley express joy in seeing their newborn child

Like any parents, Vandersloot and Quigley were overjoyed by their first child as a couple.

Ad

In an interview with People, the two expressed their joy and feelings after finally having a baby girl.

"We are over the moon to welcome our baby girl to the world," the couple said. "We have been dreaming of this moment for a long time, and it’s better than we could have ever imagined!"

The 36-year-old Vandersloot will now face the challenge of being a new parent while playing professional basketball. The Sky will tip off their new season on Saturday against the Indiana Fever.

Chicago will be looking to bounce back and return to the postseason after finishing 10th with a 13-27 record last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More