"Bring Liz back to W so you can witness real carnage" - WNBA fans root for Liz Cambage's comeback after Draymond Green's advice to Fever

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green advised the Indiana Fever to sign an enforcer after their star Caitlin Clark was knocked to the ground by Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter. Fans suggested WNBA veteran Liz Cambage as a potential candidate.

During the third quarter of the Indiana Fever's narrow 71-70 victory over the Chicago Sky on Saturday afternoon, Carter sent Clark to the floor after making a field goal. Postgame, Carter declined to answer questions about the incident.

Commenting on Instagram about Carter's actions, Green suggested the Fever needed an enforcer—a player who can intimidate, threaten and deter opponents from committing hard fouls.

Green, known as one of the NBA's most controversial enforcers, sparked a discussion on the Fever needing an enforcer. X (formerly Twitter) user @brownsugalesbo responded by saying:

"Bring Liz Cambage back to the W so you can witness real carnage."

Here are other fans advocating for Liz Cambage’s WNBA return after the incident:

Fans root for Liz Cambage’s WNBA return to help Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever

Carter was assessed a flagrant foul for the play, which Clark later described as not being a legitimate basketball move.

Where is Liz Cambage now?

Like Draymond Green, Liz Cambage has been a polarizing figure in the basketball world.

She has been involved in multiple on-court and off-court controversies, including making racist remarks, engaging in physical altercations and more.

On Aug. 15, 2022, Cambage announced she was stepping away from the WNBA following her midseason "contract divorce" with the LA Sparks. She currently plays for the Sichuan Yuanda of the Women's Chinese Basketball Association.

Cambage was drafted by the Tulsa Shock in 2011. Despite initially expressing reluctance to join the team, she eventually played for them that season.

After a brief stint, she took a five-year hiatus from the WNBA before returning in 2018. She then signed a multiyear contract with the Dallas Wings, played a season there, and later moved to the Las Vegas Aces and the LA Sparks.

Over her 10-year WNBA career, Cambage has averaged 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Her highest scoring performance was on July 17, 2018, when she scored a career-high 53 points against the New York Liberty, tying the WNBA single-game scoring record with A'ja Wilson. Her best rebounding performance came on June 26, 2021, with 20 rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx.

Internationally, Cambage has had a distinguished career, representing Australia in several major tournaments. She won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver medal at the 2018 FIBA World Cup.

She also secured a bronze medal with the Australian national team, the Opals, at the 2012 Summer Olympics.