"Bring Marina Mabrey too": NaLyssa Smith's brother and Arike Ogunbowale express excitement over DiJonai Carrington's eye-popping Wings move

According to a report from ESPN, the Connecticut Sun are sending DiJonai Carrington to the Dallas Wings in exchange for Jacy Sheldon and the No. 8 pick in this year's WNBA Draft. Now, Carrington will join Arike Ogunbowale on a Dallas Wings team that finished the 2024 season in 11th place in the WNBA's power rankings.

The news of the 2024 Most Improved Player being traded to the Wings quickly circulated around the WNBA community, drawing numerous reactions.

Carrington, who is dating NaLyssa Smith of the Wings, is currently in the midst of the inaugural season of Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled league.

In response to the news, both Arike Ogunbowale and NaLyssa Smith's brother, Rodney, were quick to weigh in on the reports via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ogunbowale shared a series of emojis, indicating her approval:

Meanwhile, NaLyssa Smith's brother joked about Carrington bringing Marina Mabrey with her to Dallas.

"Gone head & bring @mmabrey1 tooooo."

While the team will head into the 2025 season without Satou Sabally, the acquisition of Carrington will add serious firepower to their roster.

DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale set to battle it out this weekend in Unrivaled 3x3 league

While Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington will be teammates on the Dallas Wings when the 2025 WNBA season tips off, they are currently competing in the inaugural season of Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled 3x3 league.

DiJonai Carrington was assigned to Mist BC, while Arike Ogunbowale was assigned to Vinyl BC. As fate would have it, on the same day that reports emerged of Carrington being traded to Dallas, she and Ogunbowale will match up in tonight's Vinyl BC vs. Mist BC game.

Currently, Ogunbowale and Vinyl BC are ranked third in the Unrivaled standings with a record of 2-2, while Carrington and Mist are sitting in last place with a record of 0-4.

Tonight's game will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season, with another showdown between the two Dallas Wings players scheduled for Feb. 21 on TNT.

Additionally, both Ogunbowale and Carrington have agreed to take part in the 30-player 1-on-1 tournament with a $350,000 prize pool, meaning we could see the two go head-to-head in the tournament as well.

After the end of the inaugural Unrivaled season, Ogubowale and Carrington will look to help the Dallas Wings win their first title since 2008.

