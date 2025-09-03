"Bringing down others to make themselves feel better": Napheesa Collier’s $150,000 teammate exposes vicious online bullying over performance

Heckling athletes has long been part of the game, but social media has stripped away accountability, turning it into a cruel form of bullying, something Napheesa Collier’s teammate, Alanna Smith, shed light on on Monday, revealing the vicious online abuse she endured following a recent performance.

The forward shared a screenshot from a heckler on her story, questioning the motives of such individuals and offering her take on the subject.

"Sometimes I wish I wasn't studying psychology bc why is my first thought about wanting to discuss with this person why they're bringing down others to make themselves feel better?," Smith questioned.

Her response was paired with the message sent by the hater.

"You have more fouls than points, do your team a favor and leave, loser," the message read.

Alanna Smith shares a screenshot of an online heckler on her story (Source: Alanna Smith/IG)

This vicious attempt to bully Smith stemmed from her performance against the Dallas Wings on Monday - four points, four rebounds and four assists while racking up five personal fouls. Her sloppy defensive performance earned the hateful response, which has become common in professional sports.

Nevertheless, Smith has been a key contributor for the Lynx. After signing a two-year, $300,000 contract last year, the forward carries a $150,000 cap hit this season and has consistently proven her value over the past two seasons.

In her first season, Smith was named in the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, helping the Lynx win their first Commissioner's Cup title and reach the WNBA Finals. A key part in the rotation this term, Smith has averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Napheesa Collier and the Lynx clinch regular-season title after Alanna Smith's 18-point performance against Sun

The Minnesota Lynx were crowned regular-season champions after their win against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. Napheesa Collier and Co. earned an emphatic 94-70 win over Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena, setting a franchise record of 31 wins.

Forward Alanna Smith was the highest contributor, recording 18 points, shooting 70%. DiJonai Carrington came off the bench to score 18 points as the Lynx head into the playoffs with home-court advantage.

Napheesa Collier chipped in wth 17 points, while Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride recorded 15 points each in the win.

