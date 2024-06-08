Brittney Griner bluntly shuts down Caitlin Clark fan with one word amid viral Olympic snub discourse

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner had a fan interaction regarding the ongoing Caitlin Clark-Team USA discussion. The Indiana Fever rookie was reportedly snubbed from this year's Olympics roster, as head coach Cheryl Reeve and USA Basketball went with a more experienced roster.

A lot has been said about the alleged decision, with fans showing their discomfort and even criticizing some selections. Amid the ongoing discussions, Brittney Griner chimed in, using one word to shut down all the noise.

Comments from fans flooded ESPN's post showing the alleged members of the 2024 Team USA. One of them took exception to Clark's snub. The comment caught the attention of many, including Brittney Griner.

"No Caitlin? Ain't gotta worry about me watching," the fan commented.

"Bye," Brittney Griner replied.

Caitlin Clark's name sparks heated debates around WNBA circles. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft isn't even actively engaging in these conversations but she remains a hot topic.

The reported 12-player roster is pretty stacked and adding Clark to the equation wouldn't make a big difference for them in terms of performance. She's going through her first WNBA season and perhaps not taking part in the Olympics might help her development.

Why was Caitlin Clark snubbed from 2024 Paris Olympics roster?

There isn't a clear reason why Caitlin Clark didn't make the cut this year. Several reports suggest different things that inevitably lead to the same spot.

Two anonymous WNBA veterans believe that Clark's popularity and the playing time she might have in Paris could result in a conflict of interest for the team. Clark is a pretty big name in the league despite her rookie status and seeing her compete with the other stars sounds very attractive to many fans.

Another report suggested that Cheryl Reeve opted to pick an experienced team, leaving Clark out of the roster. Diana Taurasi, 41, will be one of the leaders of this team who will be keen to make another statement in France.

Moreover, another report claimed that the Indiana Fever's slow start to the season played a role in the reported omission. They're sitting at 3-9, with Clark still trying to find consistency.

Whatever the reason might be, the end result is that Clark likely won't be making the trip to Europe this summer with Team USA.