Brittney Griner finally reveals reason behind picking Atlanta Dream in free agency

Former Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has revealed the reason why she chose to sign with the Atlanta Dream in free agency. Griner spent 11 seasons in Phoenix before testing the open market this season. She shocked the WNBA world when she announced her decision to join the Dream amid her stint on Unrivaled.

Speaking to reporters after the Phantom BC's loss to Mist BC on Monday, Griner was asked about her move from Phoenix to Atlanta and how it came to fruition. Griner explained that Dream players convinced her to come to the Dream, giving her a sense of what they were building there.

"Every single girl on that team, young ladies on that team, they're amazing people," Griner said.

Trending

"That's one of the things that led me to the Atlanta Dream, just how each and every player is. Over the years, I've gotten to know a few of them really well. It's always been genuine. It's always been good. That was a big selling point."

Expand Tweet

Brittney Griner added that she also spoke with coach Karl Smesko regarding her move and was convinced of the Atlanta Dream's vision. Griner even praised the atmosphere in the city whenever she played there as a part of the Phoenix Mercury.

"Playing in Atlanta, I think is gonna be amazing," the Baylor product said. "The atmosphere in that gym every time we would go play there before, it was electric. You could really feel it there."

Another reason Griner wanted to make the move to Atlanta was for her son Bash to experience growing up in the Southern states, just like her. She was born and raised in Houston, Texas, while her wife Cherelle Watson is from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Atlanta Dream coach explains what Brittney Griner will be bringing to the table

Atlanta Dream coach explains what Brittney Griner will be bringing to the table. (Photo: IMAGN)

Brittney Griner is one of the most accomplished WNBA stars of her generation. She's a one-time WNBA champion, a two-time scoring champion and a 10-time All-Star. She has also won three Olympic gold medals and two FIBA World Cup championships.

In a statement by the Atlanta Dream, coach Karl Smesko explained why they brought in Griner.

"Brittney is a Hall of Fame player who brings unmatched skill, productivity, and an incredible level of unselfishness to the court," Smesko said.

"Her leadership and selflessness will not only elevate our team but also enhance the chemistry and culture that we are cultivating."

The Dream have a solid core of players like Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. They also signed free agent Brionna Jones over the weekend, forming a twin tower duo with Griner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback