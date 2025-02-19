Brittney Griner forced to leave cannabis convention early after finding concerning message in her hotel room: Report

Brittney Griner was scheduled to be a guest speaker at the Women Grow Leadership Summit in Maryland on Monday, but she canceled her appearance after a derogatory message was discovered in her hotel room, according to TMZ.

The Phantom BC star reportedly found a piece of duct tape near the entryway of her room with the words "Gay Baby Jail" written on it.

Brittney Griner’s presence was expected to be a highlight of the cannabis convention. The summit aims to raise awareness about cannabis use and advocate for its legalization.

The former Phoenix Mercury star spent nearly 300 days in a Russian prison for marijuana possession before being released in 2022 as part of a controversial prisoner exchange in which Russia secured the release of arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Brittney Griner, one of the WNBA’s most prominent openly gay players, is married to Cherelle Griner. The couple welcomed their first child, Bash, in July 2023, and in November, they shared photos of their four-month-old son.

Authorities in Prince George’s County are investigating who left the note and the motive behind the phrase "Gay Baby Jail." The hotel was also hosting a video game conference, and the term is reportedly common within that community.

"Detectives have learned the phrase 'gay baby jail' is commonly used as a video game reference," the Prince George's County Police Department told TMZ.

"At the time the tape was located, a large convention was taking place at the Gaylord which attracts thousands of people, many with an interest in anime as well as video game enthusiasts. At this time, detectives have uncovered no link to or threat against the guest who located the tape."

Brittney Griner's past two days have been challenging

After news broke that Brittney Griner had canceled her speaking engagement, her team suffered another loss in Unrivaled. Phantom BC faced Laces BC in a closely contested game before bowing down 75-68.

Griner came off the bench to contribute 14 points, three rebounds and three blocks, but she also committed a game-high four turnovers. The 6-foot-7 star's errors were nearly as many as the five turnovers committed by Laces BC as a team.

The loss marked Phantom BC’s third straight defeat, dropping their record to 2-6, tied with Mist BC for the worst win-loss record in the league. Griner and Phantom BC are now 0-2 against Laces BC, who played without injured stars Alyssa Thomas and Jackie Young.

Phantom BC will look to snap their losing streak on Saturday against Vinyl BC.

