Brittney Griner hypes Atlanta Dream trio with Rhyne Howard & Alisha Gray in 6-words

Brittney Griner is set to start a new chapter in her WNBA career with the Atlanta Dream. After playing 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, the veteran center decided to join the Dream as a free agent.

She's not hiding her excitement about joining this team, sharing an Instagram story with some of her new teammates. The Dream's official Instagram account hyped up Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada and Griner returning to action tonight in Week 4 of Unrivaled.

Trending

The veteran center added a six-word message to the story, pumping up her partnership with the Dream stars.

"Squad go crazy 🔥 1 of 1," she captioned the post.

Brittney Griner's story

Brittney Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream after agreeing to a one-year, $214,466 fully guaranteed deal. She comes off a down season with the inconsistent Phoenix Mercury and surprised everybody with this decision. The Dream made it to the playoffs last season as the No. 8 seed and Griner's addition should help them climb the standings.

Griner returns to action tonight as Phantom BC (2-4) face the undefeated Lunar Owls at 7:15 p.m. ET. In six games played, Griner averages 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game in 15.8 minutes per game.

Atlanta Dream general manager has ambitious plan for Brittney Griner

Even though her deal with the Dream will only run for a season, general manager Dan Padover made it clear he wants the player to stay with the team for more than one campaign. In an article by the Associated Press, Padover shared his expectations for Griner.

“That starts tomorrow,” Padover said when talking about his desire to retain Griner for more than a season. “But that’s our job. Our job is day in, day out to show these players why not only they should come here but why they should stay here. And I’ve always said the most important thing is to recruit your own players."

During the 2024 season, Brittney Griner played 30 games, averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. She shot 57.9% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 77.7% from the free-throw line. The Dream have an intriguing roster and Griner's experience should only benefit them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback