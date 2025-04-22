Brittney Griner looks for loc spot as she set to begin new chapter in Atlanta

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner is set to start the next chapter of her career and is already searching for a new hairstylist in the city. On Monday, Griner asked for some loc shop recommendations from her followers.

"Looking for a loc shop to get my hair done in the ATL!" Griner wrote. "If y'all know one, hit my inbox!"

Brittney Griner's IG story (via @brittneyyevettegriner/Instagram)

Griner joined Atlanta in February as a free agent. She previously spent 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury since being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2013 WNBA draft.

The 6-foot-9 center brings championship experience to the rebuilding Dream. Griner will play alongside a mix of young talent like Haley Jones, Rhyne Howard and Te-Hina Paopao, and veterans Allisha Gray, Jordin Canada and Brionna Jones.

Ahead of the new season, the franchise also made changes to its coaching staff, as Karl Smesko will call the plays on the sidelines in the 2025 campaign.

Atlanta Dream HC optimistic about Brittney Griner's addition to the team

New Atlanta Dream coach Karl Smesko expressed optimism about the team's chances next season with Brittney Griner on the roster. After the 10-time All-Star was officially introduced as a member of the Dream, Smesko praised her game.

"Brittney is a Hall of Fame player who brings unmatched skill, productivity, and an incredible level of unselfishness to the court," Smesko said to reporters in February. "Her leadership and selflessness will not only elevate our team but also enhance the chemistry and culture that we are cultivating."

Griner made her feelings known about beginning a new chapter in Atlanta.

"Atlanta felt like home the moment I started thinking about this next chapter," Griner said. "What led me here was the team, the players, and most importantly, my family. I’m excited to be part of this city, to connect with the community, and help elevate this team into championship contention."

Griner will hope to start her new era with the Dream on a positive note in 2025. Atlanta will open the season against the Washington Mystics on May 17 at 07:30 p.m. ET.

