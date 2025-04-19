Brittney Griner makes feelings clear on missing old-school car stereos in the 90s

On Friday, Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner took to Instagram to reminisce. She shared a story about old-school car stereos from the 90s, expressing how much she missed them. Griner conveyed her affection for these outdated sound systems, making her feelings known loud and clear.
The former Phoenix Mercury star shared her love for the '90s stereos by resharing a clip first posted by the 'superretropodcast' Instagram handle. In the post, hosts Will Walk and Dustin Tucker were seen discussing the importance of car stereos in the 1990s, claiming that it was as important as the car itself. The post also featured a short caption that read:
"Car stereo systems in the 90’s were as important, if not, more important than the actual car itself. What a time to be alive! *sigh*"
Brittney Griner later shared this clip on her story as she admitted to missing these old-school car stereos. Captioning the story with a note of her own, the 10-time WNBA All-Star wrote:
"I miss this as well! Showing my age. But I miss the loud sound and feel of speakers in a car. My Dodge Magnum and '96 Lexus LS was my baby," she wrote.
Opening up about her love for the sound system back in the day, Griner once again reminded people of the admiration she carries towards cars. The former WNBA champion is often seen posting stories of her Jeep Rubicon on Instagram, which she's fondly named Big Red.
Free agent Brittney Griner joins the Atlanta Dream, ending her 11-year association with the Phoenix Mercury
The words Phoenix Mercury and Brittney Griner have been synonymous in the WNBA ever since the 34-year-old made her debut for the franchise in 2013. Selected as the first overall pick of the 2013 WNBA draft by the team, Griner spent 11 years in Arizona.
However, their association came to an end during the 2025 offseason as she decided to enter free agency and signed with the Atlanta Dream. This move marked a new chapter for Griner as she will suit up for a WNBA team other than the Phoenix Mercury for the first time in her career.
During her time with the Phoenix team, Griner won a WNBA championship, made ten All-Star appearances and was a two-time WNBA scoring champion. Furthermore, she also won the DPOY Award twice and was the blocks leader of the league on eight separate occasions.
Putting pen to paper on a one-year, $214,466 deal with the Dream, the contract is larger than her last two renewals with the Mercury.