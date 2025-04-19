Brittney Griner makes feelings clear on missing old-school car stereos in the 90s

On Friday, Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner took to Instagram to reminisce. She shared a story about old-school car stereos from the 90s, expressing how much she missed them. Griner conveyed her affection for these outdated sound systems, making her feelings known loud and clear.

Ad

The former Phoenix Mercury star shared her love for the '90s stereos by resharing a clip first posted by the 'superretropodcast' Instagram handle. In the post, hosts Will Walk and Dustin Tucker were seen discussing the importance of car stereos in the 1990s, claiming that it was as important as the car itself. The post also featured a short caption that read:

"Car stereo systems in the 90’s were as important, if not, more important than the actual car itself. What a time to be alive! *sigh*"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brittney Griner later shared this clip on her story as she admitted to missing these old-school car stereos. Captioning the story with a note of her own, the 10-time WNBA All-Star wrote:

"I miss this as well! Showing my age. But I miss the loud sound and feel of speakers in a car. My Dodge Magnum and '96 Lexus LS was my baby," she wrote.

Ad

Britney Griner's Instagram story

Opening up about her love for the sound system back in the day, Griner once again reminded people of the admiration she carries towards cars. The former WNBA champion is often seen posting stories of her Jeep Rubicon on Instagram, which she's fondly named Big Red.

Ad

Free agent Brittney Griner joins the Atlanta Dream, ending her 11-year association with the Phoenix Mercury

The words Phoenix Mercury and Brittney Griner have been synonymous in the WNBA ever since the 34-year-old made her debut for the franchise in 2013. Selected as the first overall pick of the 2013 WNBA draft by the team, Griner spent 11 years in Arizona.

Ad

However, their association came to an end during the 2025 offseason as she decided to enter free agency and signed with the Atlanta Dream. This move marked a new chapter for Griner as she will suit up for a WNBA team other than the Phoenix Mercury for the first time in her career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During her time with the Phoenix team, Griner won a WNBA championship, made ten All-Star appearances and was a two-time WNBA scoring champion. Furthermore, she also won the DPOY Award twice and was the blocks leader of the league on eight separate occasions.

Putting pen to paper on a one-year, $214,466 deal with the Dream, the contract is larger than her last two renewals with the Mercury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More