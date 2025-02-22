Brittney Griner reacts in 2-words to Druski's Wild take on 'studs'

Brittney Griner shared a two-word response to comedian Druski's take on 'studs'. On Saturday, the Atlanta Dream star shared the comedian's Instagram post on her Instagram story.

She chose a rainbow background for her story and accompanied her reaction to the take in the caption of her upload.

"crazy work🤣🤣"

Brittney Griner expresses her reaction to Druski's take on studs. (Credits: @brittneyyevettegriner/Instagram)

The post featured a clip of Druski from his appearance on "The Breakfast Club" last week. In the clip, the podcast's host compliments Druski for supporting studs in the community. The comedian responds with an explanation for his actions.

The comedian explains that studs are great friends because they understand the problems men face. He used the term 'homie' for studs and highlighted that they are a great company.

Brittney Griner is an active spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ community. Her appreciation for Durski's take is her way of speaking up for the community. The Atlanta Dream star is married to her wife, Cherelle T.Griner, and shares a kid with her.

Griner has cemented herself as one of the league's best players. A ten-time All-Star, she helped the Phoenix Mercury win the WNBA championship in 2014. She currently plays for the Phantom Basketball Club in the 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled, during the WNBA offseason.

Brittney Griner cancels speaking at Maryland summit after finding 'threatening' note

On Tuesday, Brittney Griner canceled her speech at the Women Grow Leadership Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland after finding a threatening note outside her hotel room.

The Atlanta Dream star allegedly found a note on the doorknob of her hotel room, the note read "Gay Baby Jail". After finding the note, Griner decided to prioritize her safety and canceled her appearance at the convention. Prince George County Police released a statement providing insights on the matter the same day.

"Detectives have learned the phrase 'gay baby jail' is commonly used as a video game reference,” police said in a statement. “At the time the tape was located, a large convention was taking place at the Gaylord which attracts thousands of people, many with an interest in anime as well as video game enthusiasts."

Brittney Griner has faced several threatening situations in her life. She was held in a Russian prison in 2022 after authorities caught her with marijuana. The US Government brought Griner back on Dec. 8, 2022, after agreeing to a prisoner swap deal.

